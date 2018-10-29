For the second time this year, five-star offensive guard Kardell Thomas visited Florida State over the weekend. And just like the first trip, which took place this summer during the Seminoles' Saturday Night Live event, Thomas said he was blown away by the visit.

In fact, this one might have been even better because he got to spend time with more of the Seminoles' current players.

"It was a great experience again," Thomas said after wrapping up the visit Monday. "I loved it, and like it here a lot. This time I got a chance to be around the players like Jamarcus Chatman, Chaz Neal and Coop (Robert Cooper). I really liked it, being around the players, getting the gist of everything. They all love the coaches."



While most FSU fans were devastated by the Seminoles' ugly loss to Clemson, Thomas insisted that wasn't a huge concern for him. He would have liked to have seen the 'Noles play better, but it wasn't one of the main things he wanted to see.

"As a recruit, you don't ever want to see a school you like lose," the five-star prospect said. "But they are going to get there. Then we go back and watch the film -- Clemson didn't dominate FSU. [It was] missed blocks, plays, miscues on FSU. I could also see that when I watched film with Coach [Greg] Frey. One block, and you see a 80-yard run. Once they get those things right, they are going to blow people out of the water."

Not only did Thomas see missed opportunities and miscues, but he also saw an immediate opportunity to get on the field.