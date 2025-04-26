FSU welcomes Jeremiah Wilson as first spring transfer signee

Houston transfer defensive back Jeremiah Wilson signed with Florida State, coach Mike Norvell announced on Saturday morning.

Wilson is a native of Kissimmee, Fla., and called FSU his dream school when he made his commitment on Friday at the end of his multi-day visit.

"I'm fired up to have Jeremiah joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said in a statement. “He is an experienced playmaker coming back to his home state and will be a valuable addition to our program. Jeremiah is an instinctive athlete who plays with passion and a relentless approach to his growth on and off the field. I'm excited about what is ahead for him here at Florida State."

FSU lists Wilson at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He began his career at Syracuse, playing for current FSU defensive coordinator Tony White (who also recruited him in high school).

After two years in Syracuse, Wilson played at Houston in 2024.

Wilson played in 34 games with 13 starts over past three seasons, including 22 appearances and five starts at Syracuse in 2022-23 and 12 appearances with eight starts in 2024 for Houston. He has recorded 61 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions in career.

Last fall, Wilson started final eight games for Houston, ending the season with 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups. His four interceptions ranked third in Big 12.

Wilson graded at 86.9 by Pro Football Focus, which ranks fourth among Power 4 cornerbacks.

