FSU will be without Kam Davis, Darius Washington a game-time decision

MIAMI GARDENS — Freshman running back Kam Davis will not play and senior offensive tackle Darius Washington is a game-time decision against Miami on Saturday night, the school announced.

Washington has started in six games in 2024 at left tackle, missing the Memphis game when he was pulled after warming up with the first-team line.

FSU (1-6) could opt to move right guard Jaylen Early over to tackle. That would likely elevate TJ Ferguson to a starting role unless the Seminoles opt for Jacob Rizy.

Davis is coming off his best game, rushing for 63 yards in the loss at Duke. He appeared to suffer an injury after fumbling late in the fourth quarter with FSU driving deep into Blue Devils territory.

FSU will lean on a mix of Lawrance Toafili, Samuel Singleton and Caziah Holmes against Miami. Micahi Danzy also made his debut against Clemson and could see more playing time.

While Davis' long-term outlook is uncertain, the Seminoles' depth at running back has thinned. Jaylin Lucas has been lost to a season-ending knee injury, while Roydell Williams hasn't played since FSU's third game against Memphis.

