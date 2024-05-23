The Florida State baseball team has had a massive outburst at the plate this season.

The Seminoles' .315 team batting average this season is the program's best since 2009. Their 103 home runs are tied for the most since 1999.

And yet in Friday's 11 a.m. ACC Tournament matchup that will determine who advances out of Pool D to the ACC Semifinals on Saturday, FSU (40-14) may have met its match.

No. 4 seed Virginia (41-14) is the only ACC team with a better batting average (.342) and more runs scored (539) than the Seminoles and one of only two ACC teams with more home runs this season (110).

The Cavaliers entered ACC Tournament week ranked second nationally in batting average, third in runs per game (9.7), tied for fourth nationally in doubles (136), fourth in slugging percentage (.588) and tied for 12th in home runs (109).

While FSU's offense has dramatically improved this season, the Cavaliers' is the class of the conference. That was very much on display Wednesday when UVA bludgeoned Georgia Tech in a 13-0 run-rule win that lasted just seven innings and saw the Cavaliers mash 16 hits and seven extra-base hits.

"Just dynamic offensive baseball. Threatening, dynamic, physical, athletic," FSU coach Link Jarrett said of Virginia's offense when asked after Tuesday's win over GT. "I have not gotten deep enough into them to tell you the tendencies of the hitters or the arms we might see. I just haven't gotten to that yet. But you know the identity of that group. They're extremely talented offensively and a lot of stuff coming at you on the mound. You have your hands full from start to finish."

In quite a few ways, Virginia's lineup resembles FSU's this season in terms of its depth. Four Cavalier hitters have 12+ home runs this season and eight have seven-plus home runs. However, UVA's depth of batting average even exceeds the Seminoles', which has been impressive in its own right.

Of the 11 Virginia batters with 114+ at-bats this season, nine of them are hitting above .300. Center fielder Bobby Whalen leads that charge with a .400 average on the season, but second baseman Henry Godbout (.379) is not far behind.

Like FSU, even Virginia's sluggers have hit for average this season. Jacob Ference, Casey Saucke and Henry Ford are all hitting .349 or better with 12+ home runs entering Friday's matchup vs. FSU.

"I can tell you I’ve been impressed with (the offensive approach) all year. From top to bottom, it’s a relentless offensive approach, a lot of guys that can do really, really special things..." UVA head coach Brian O'Connor said Wednesday. "You see some of the home runs and doubles and things with two strikes is a staple of our program that we’ve been very proud of for a long time, that our guys don’t give at-bats away. They certainly change their approach with two strikes and fight for the team. And today was a terrific example of that.”