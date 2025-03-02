FSU women's basketball earns double bye for ACC Tournament

Florida State earned the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament, receiving a double-bye in the tournament that begins Wednesday with 14 teams. The Seminoles had a chance to grab the No. 3 seed but lost to Duke in the regular season finale on Sunday night.

FSU (23-7, 13-5) will play on Friday at 11 a.m. in a quarterfinal game in Greensboro, N.C. The Seminoles will play UNC or the Clemson-BC winner.

"That was our goal this year, was to finish fourth in the ACC," FSU coach Brooke Wyckoff said. "In such an amazing and strong conference, that's really saying something. And to be able to say we went into this game with a chance to be the third seed and ended with the fourth, I'm so proud of that and so proud of these girls."

The Seminoles have the benefit of rest in the expanded five-day tournament.

