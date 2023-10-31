Florida State University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff underwent surgery Tuesday morning to remove a mass that has been diagnosed as breast cancer. Wyckoff is recovering well at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) and doctors are optimistic that her long-term prognosis for a full recovery is excellent.

“My team of doctors along with the medical staff at TMH and I are very optimistic that this can be successfully dealt with while maintaining a high quality, active lifestyle,” said Wyckoff prior to surgery. “I am very comfortable with the plan for surgery and post-surgical treatment, and I am looking forward to continuing to lead our women’s basketball program through another successful season."

"Obviously, our utmost concern is for Brooke and her family, and we will be fully supportive in every way as we navigate this situation together," said Michael Alford, Vice President and Director of Athletics at FSU. "Brooke’s positive attitude and proactive nature is a tremendous asset for her and illuminates the importance of being thorough and aggressive in attacking this illness."

Wyckoff, in her second season as Seminole head coach, anticipates a return to the sidelines by the season opener versus Charleston Southern on November 6 in Tallahassee. Associate Head Coach Bill Ferrara will manage Wyckoff’s duties for Wednesday night’s exhibition game against Clayton State.