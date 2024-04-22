FSU sports information

Florida State Women’s Basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff has secured her first transfer for the upcoming 2024-25 season, adding talented Brazilian shooting guard Raiane Dias Dos Santos from Gulf Coast State College. The redshirt freshman guard will have three years of college eligibility remaining at FSU.

“We are thrilled with the addition of Raiane to our team next season,” Wyckoff said. “She is an experienced basketball player who brings a versatile skill set that will add to our guard play for next season. Raiane is a hard worker and an amazing person. I know our fans will enjoy getting to know her and see what she brings on the court.”

Pronounced Hi-Ani­, Raiane Dias Dos Santos excelled this past season at Gulf Coast State in the 2023-24 year. The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shot 36.3 percent from 3-point range.

In 33 games played last season, Dias Dos Santos amassed 21 double-figure scoring performances. She had an eight-game stretch to end the year with double-figure scoring games, including a three-game streak where she dropped 28 points vs. Northwest Florida State, 26 vs. Santa Fe College and 33 against Chipola.

Dias Dos Santos led her team in 3-point field goals made per game and also added 2.1 steals per game. Her performance last season lifted the Lady Commodores up to No. 2 nationally.

She also played for Brazil as part of the U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary in 2021, scoring 19 points against the Czech Republic along with six rebounds and two blocked shots in one of its Round of 16 games.

Dias Dos Santos will be the second Brazilian-born player to suit up for the Seminoles, and looks to continue FSU’s strong lineage of international talent. Over the last decade, Spanish guards Leonor Rodriguez, Maria Conde and Leticia Romero have suited up for Spain in the Summer Olympics, while Adut Bulgak of Canada blossomed into an All-American at FSU following her junior college career.

Florida State Women’s Basketball is one of just eight programs to reach 11 consecutive NCAA Tournaments – a streak that dates back to the 2014 postseason. FSU is coming off a 23-11 season and a second consecutive 12-6 mark in ACC play, recording consecutive seasons of at least 12 wins in the league for the first time since doing it four straight years from 2014-18.