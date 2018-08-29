Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 21:42:14 -0500') }} football Edit

GAMEDAY PAGE: Virginia Tech at Florida State

Xfefyzhi2x0wit4mqp7f
Terry Clark • Warchant.com
Moderator

LIVE Game Updates from the Tribal Council

-------------------

No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 19 Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Monday, September 03, 2018, at 8:00 pm ET
Location: Tallahassee, Fla. - Doak Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field (79,560)

TV: ESPN (Megacast) Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color Analyst), and Maria Taylor (Sideline).

Radio/Satellite: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), William Floyd (Color Analyst) and Tom Block (Sideline) Listing of Seminole radio stations | Sirius: 84, XM: 84

Doak Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field Information & Parking Map

Weather: Tallahassee: 89°/72°. There is a 30% chance of rain and 73% Humidity.

Pre-Game Events - Friday

Downtown GetDown

When: Friday, August 30
Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: 300 S. Adams St.
Special Guest: Tallahassee Nights Live

Tallahassee Downtown is excited to announce the 2018 Downtown GetDown series! There will be a total of 7 events this year on Friday nights before all FSU home football games. All events are FREE and open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to attend. 6-10PM. The events are on Adams Street in Historic Downtown.

Florida State Soccer

7 p.m. - USC at Florida State

Pre-Game Events - Sunday

Autograph Sessions at Garnet & Gold (1001 W. Pensacola Street)

1:30 p.m. - Florida State Softball head coach Lonni Alameda and star Jessie Warren
5:00 p.m. - Legend Bobby Bowden and QB great Charlie Ward

NOTE: Free to the public

Warchant.com Meet & Greet (1001 W. Pensacola Street)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Meet Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Michael Langston at the Garnet & Gold store on W. Pensacola Street

NOTE: The first 50 annual Warchant.com subscribers will receive a free Warchant tumbler

Sunday Night Block Party

When: Sunday, September 2
Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: Collegetown
Special Guest: Walker Hayes

Details: The Friday Night Block Party is the official tailgate event and will feature live music along with onsite vendors.

Spear Lighting

When: Sunday, September 2
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: Unconquered Statue (UCB)

Details: Come join fellow Seminole fans for the lighting of the spear on the Unconquered Statue.

Game Day Events

Booster Parking Lots Open

When: Monday, September 3
Time: 12:00 pm Noon
Where: Parking Lots

Details: Arrive early, set up your tailgate complete with satellite dish and flat screen TV and settle in for a full day of friends, football and fun. The parking lots remain open until well after the game so relax and have fun. Priority parking is available to Seminole Boosters members.

Legacy Walk

When: Monday, September 3
Time: 5:00 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Details: Have you ever wanted to wish the Florida State football team luck one more time before each home game? Now you get your chance. Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk

When: Monday, September 3
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Sod Cementary
Featuring: Marvin Jones
Special Guest: Peter Warrick

Details: SodTalk will feature FSU Retired Jersey linebacker #55, Marvin Jones, welcoming wide receiver Peter Warrick, whose #9 jersey will be retired at half-time of the Seminoles home opener against Virginia Tech.

Game-watching locations throughout the USA and Canada 

If you would like your game-watching location listed or if your location has changed, please email the details to terry@warchant.com

Florida 

Boynton Beach
Carolina Ale House
365 N. Congress Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
(561) 735-7848

Bradenton
Manatee Sports Grill
7423 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 794-1400

Brevard County
Double's Hoagies
1896 South Patrick Drive
Indian Harbor Beach, FL
(321) 773-5341

Broward North

Bru's Room

235 S Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL 33062-4321
(954) 784-2227

Broward Central
Slackers Bar and Grill
995 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 530-4758

Clermont

Buffalo Wild Wings

2465 S. Highway 27

Clermont, FL 34714

(352) 536-2500

Daytona
Buffalo Wild Wings
2479 International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, Fl 32114
(386) 872-3300

DeLand
Gators Dockside
1788 S Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, Fl 32720
(386) 738-1996

Delray Beach
Mellow Mushroom
25 S.E 6th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 330-3040

Destin
Harry T's
46 Harbor Boulevard
Destin, FL 32541
(850) 654-4800

Fort Lauderdale
American Social
721 E Las Olas Blvd.
Ft Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 764-7005

Fort Myers
Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill
4451 Veronica S Shoemaker Blvd.
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 939-3003

Gainesville
The Thirsty Gator - Splitz @ Funworks
1301 NW 76th Blvd.
Gainesville, FL 32606
(352) 332-2695

Jacksonville (Lakewood)
Dick's Wings & Grill
1610 University Blvd, W.
Jacksonville, FL 32217
(904) 448-2110

Jacksonville

Whiskey Jax - Baymeadows

10915 Baymeadows Rd, Ste 135

Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 634-7208

Jupiter
Jumby Bay Island Grill - Abacoa Town Center
1203 Town Center Drive Suite 101
Jupiter, FL
(561)790-2994

Key West
Island Dogs Bar
505 Front Street
Key West, FL 33040
(305) 509-71362

Lakeland
Winners Circle Sports Bar
4215 S. Florida Ave
Lakeland, FL 33813
(863) 644-9464

Marianna
Beef O'Brady's
4944 Malloy Plaza East
Marianna, FL 32448
(850) 482-0002

Martin County

Buffalo Wild Wings

3299 NW Federal Highway

Jensen Beach, FL 34957

(772) 692-0465

Miami (South Miami)
Homefield Sports Bar & Grill
8575 SW 124th Ave.
South Miami, Fl 33183
(305) 412-2220

Miami (Mary Brickell Village - Downtown)
Beer & Burger Joint Sports Bar
900 S. Miami Ave. Ste. 130
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 523-2244

Mount Dora
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
315 N. Highland Steet
Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 735-7433

Naples
Pelican Larry's Raw Bar & Grill
1046 Pine Ridge Rd.
Naples, FL 34108
(239) 649-0800

Ocala - By the new Kohl's Plaza
Gator Dockside Restaurant
3920 SW 42nd Street Suite 101
Ocala, FL 34474
(352) 433-2441

Orlando, (Downtown)

Harry Buffalo

129 W Church St.

Orlando, FL 32801

(407) 422- 6656

Orlando, (Downtown)

Saddle Up - All American Bar
100 North Orange Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
(727) 481-8770

Panama City

Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant
15201 Front Beach Rd.
Panama City Beach, FL 32413
(850) 434-6211

Pensacola
Seville Quarter
130 East Government Street
Pensacola, Florida 32502
(850) 912-8480

Port Saint Lucie

St. Lucie Draft House
6630 South US 1
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 460-2338

Sarasota
Gecko's Grill & Pub
5585 Palmer Crossing Circle
Sarasota, FL 34233
(941) 923-6061

St. Petersburg
The Avenue eat/drink

330 1st Ave N.
St, Petersburg, FL 33701
(727) 851-9531

Tallahassee
Corner Pocket Sports Bar
2475 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
(850) 574-2724

Tallahassee

4th Quarter Bar & Grille

2033 N. Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-0017

Tampa - International Plaza
Bar Louie
2223 N Westshore Blvd Ste B-202
Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 874-1919

Tampa - South
Irish 31 - Westchase
10102 Montague St.
Tampa, FL 33626
(813) 510-3931

Tampa - South
Lodge Restaurant & Bar
516 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 251-5634

Tampa - Ybor City
Gaspars Grotto
1805 E. 7th Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 248-5900

The Villages
Gator's Dockside
3698 Meggison Road
The Villages, FL 32163
(352) 430-1377

West Palm Beach
Grease Burger Bar
213 Clematis St.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
(561) 651-1075

Alabama

Birmingham

Ridge Eat and Drink

3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza

Vestavia, AL 35243
(205) 917-5080

Huntsville
Inside Out Cafe
10871 County Line Rd # E
Madison, AL 35758-3668
(256) 461-8082

Mobile-Daphne
Compleat Angler
29249 US Hwy 98
Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 621-1086

Arizona

Phoenix
Half Moon
2121 E. Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
(602) 977-2700

California

Encinitas
Beachside Bar and Grill
806 South Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA 92024-4401
(760) 942-0738

Los Angeles
Big Wangs
1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
(323) 469-2449

Los Angeles - Beaches
The Underground Pub
1332 Hermosa Ave
Hermosa Beach, Ca. 90254
(310) 318-3818

Orange
OC Sports Grill
450 N. State College Blvd.
Orange, Ca. 92868
(714) 935-0300

San Diego
Oggi's Pizza Mission Valley
2245 Fenton Parkway
San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 640-1072

San Diego
Beachside Bar and Grill
806 South Coast Highway 101
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 942-0738

San Diego
Tavern at The Beach
1200 Garnet Avenue
San Diego, CA 92109
(858) 272 6066

San Francisco

Patriot House

2 Embarcadero Center

San Francisco, CA 94111
(415)-986-0797

Santa Ana
Native Son Ale
305 E 4th St Suite 200
Santa Ana, CA 94111
(714) 204-0337

Santa Barbara/Ventura County
Hollister Brewing Company
6980 Market Place
Goleta, CA.
(805) 968-2810

Colorado 

Denver, CO
Brothers Bar and Grill
1920 Market St.
Denver, CO 80202
(303) 297-2767

Connecticut 

Stamford
Sign of the Whale
100 Washington Street Blvd #200
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 883-8282

Georgia 

Atlanta
Dive Bar

3184 Roswell Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30305
(678) 510-7765

Atlanta
Smokebelly BBQ

128 E. Andrews

Atlanta, GA 30305

(404) 848-9100

Atlanta
Murph's
1 Galleria Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30339
(770) 612-3356

Savannah (Savannah Seminole Club)
Congress Street Social Club
1411 West Congress St
Savannah, GA 31401
(912) 238-1985

Hawaii 

Honolulu (Honolulu Seminoles)
Round Table Pizza
150 Kaiulani Avenue
Honolulu, HI 94520
(808) 944-1199

Illinois 

Chicago
Rebel Bar and Grill
3462 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60657-1610
(773) 975-2010

Indiana 

Indianapolis (Circle City Seminole Club)
Fox & Hound
4901 E. 82nd Street, Suite 900
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317)913-1264

Kansas 

Kansas City
Coach's Bar and Grill
14893 Metcalf Ave,
Overland Park, KS 66223
(913) 897-7070

Kentucky 

Louisville

Sal's Pizza and Pub - Closed for VT Game

812 Lyndon Lane

Louisville, KY 40222

(502) 365-4700

Louisville

Molly Malone's - St. Matthews

3900 Shelbyville Rd.

Loisville, KY 40207

(502) 882-2222

Louisiana

New Orleans
Ugly Dog Saloon & BBQ
401 Andrew Higgins Dr
New Orleans, LA 70130
(504) 569-8459

Maryland 

Baltimore

Mother's Federal Hill Grille

1113 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 244-8686


Massachusetts 

Boston
Brownstone (Back Bay)
111 Dartmouth St.
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 867-4142

Michigan

Detroit Area

Doc's Sports Retreat

19265 Victor Pkwy,

Livonia, MI 48152

(734) 542-8162

Minnesota

Minneapolis/St. Paul
Darby's Pub & Grill
315 5th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 746-5064

Nebraska 

Omaha
Fox & Hound
510 North 120th Street
Omaha, NE
(402) 964-9074

Nevada 

Las Vegas
Miller's Ale House
6683 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
(702) 616-3414

New York 

New York

Ainsworth Midtown

45 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016
(212) 201-1228

New York
The Three Monkeys Bar
236 West 54th St.
Manhattan, NY 10019
(212) 586 2080

Syracuse
Tully's Sports Bar
2943 Erie Blvd. East
Syracuse, New York 13224
(315) 449-9339


North Carolina 

Raleigh
Blackfinn Ameripub - Park West Village
3201 Village Market Place
Morrisville, NC 27560
(919) 468-3808

Charlotte
All American Pub
200 East Bland St.
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 370-2000

Greensboro
Cooper's Ale House
5340 West Market Street
Greensboro, NC 27409-2618
(336) 294-0575

Ohio 

Dayton
Fox & Hound Pub - Fairfield Commons Mall
2661 Fairfield Commons Blvd
Dayton, OH 45431-3775
(937) 426-4145

Cleveland
Panini's Bar and Gril(South End)
6150 SOM Center Rd.
Solon, Ohio 44139
(440) 914-0052

Oregon 

Portland

Pour Sports

832 SE Grand Ave

Portland, OR 97214

(971) 254-9602


Pennsylvania 

Philadelphia, PA
Tavern On Broad
200 S Broad Street
Philadelphia,PA 19102
(215) 546-2290

South Carolina 

Charleston
O'Malley's Bar and Grille
549 King Street
Charleston, SC 29403-5537
(843) 805-5537

Columbia
Wild Wing Café (Harbison)
1150 Bower Pkwy
Columbia, SC 29212
(803) 749-9464

Greenville

Palmetto Restaurant and Ale House

103 E. Beacon Dr.

Greenville, SC 29615

(864) 288-3800
Tennessee 

Chattanooga, TN
Fox and Hound Chattanooga
2040 Hamilton Place Blvd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 490-1200

Johnson City, TN
Beef O'Bradys
2913 Boones Creek Rd
Johnson City, TN 37615
(423) 282-9464

Franklin, TN
J's Sports Grill
1200 Lakeview Dr.
Franklin, TN 37067
(615) 790-2695

Texas 

Austin

Green Light Social

720 W. 6th Street

Austin, TX 78701
(512) 595-3885

Dallas

Parlay Sports Club

3309 McKinney Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 393-6473

Dallas - Fort Worth

Boomerjack’s

6701 Fossil Bluff

Fort Worth, TX 76137

(817) 232-9627

Dallas - Plano
II Brothers
8308 Preston Rd. #198
Plano, TX 75024
(972) 712-8308

Houston
Bubba's on Washington
6225 Washington Avenue
Houston, TX 77007
(281) 888-4215

San Antonio
The Brick House Tavern & Tap
1011 N. Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 402-3107
Utah 

Salt Lake City, UT
The Skybox Sports Grill
400 West 100 South - The Gateway 2nd Fl
Salt Lake City, UT
(801) 456-1200

Virginia 

Charlottesville, VA
Wild Wing Cafe

820 W. Main Street

Charlottesville, VA 22903

(434) 979-9464

Roanoke, VA
Buffalo Wild Wings
4335 Starkey Road
Roanoke, VA 24018
(540) 725-9464
Washington 

Seattle, WA
Fado Irish Pub
801 1st Ave.
Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 264-2700
Washington DC 

Washington D.C.
The Exchange Saloon
1719 G Street, NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 393-4690

Washington D.C.
Union Pub
201 Massachusetts Avenue NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 546-7200

Canada

Nova Scotia
Jeff Schembera - Residence
38 Archibald Street
Lunenburg, Nova Scotia
(902) 634-8922

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}