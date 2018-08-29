GAMEDAY PAGE: Virginia Tech at Florida State
LIVE Game Updates from the Tribal Council
-------------------
No. 20 Virginia Tech (0-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 19 Florida State (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Monday, September 03, 2018, at 8:00 pm ET
Location: Tallahassee, Fla. - Doak Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field (79,560)
TV: ESPN (Megacast) Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color Analyst), and Maria Taylor (Sideline).
Radio/Satellite: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), William Floyd (Color Analyst) and Tom Block (Sideline) Listing of Seminole radio stations | Sirius: 84, XM: 84
Doak Campbell Stadium at Bobby Bowden Field Information & Parking Map
Weather: Tallahassee: 89°/72°. There is a 30% chance of rain and 73% Humidity.
Pre-Game Events - Friday
Downtown GetDown
When: Friday, August 30
Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: 300 S. Adams St.
Special Guest: Tallahassee Nights Live
Tallahassee Downtown is excited to announce the 2018 Downtown GetDown series! There will be a total of 7 events this year on Friday nights before all FSU home football games. All events are FREE and open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to attend. 6-10PM. The events are on Adams Street in Historic Downtown.
Florida State Soccer
7 p.m. - USC at Florida State
Pre-Game Events - Sunday
Autograph Sessions at Garnet & Gold (1001 W. Pensacola Street)
1:30 p.m. - Florida State Softball head coach Lonni Alameda and star Jessie Warren
5:00 p.m. - Legend Bobby Bowden and QB great Charlie Ward
NOTE: Free to the public
Warchant.com Meet & Greet (1001 W. Pensacola Street)
4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Meet Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Michael Langston at the Garnet & Gold store on W. Pensacola Street
NOTE: The first 50 annual Warchant.com subscribers will receive a free Warchant tumbler
Sunday Night Block Party
When: Sunday, September 2
Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Where: Collegetown
Special Guest: Walker Hayes
Details: The Friday Night Block Party is the official tailgate event and will feature live music along with onsite vendors.
Spear Lighting
When: Sunday, September 2
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: Unconquered Statue (UCB)
Details: Come join fellow Seminole fans for the lighting of the spear on the Unconquered Statue.
Game Day Events
Booster Parking Lots Open
When: Monday, September 3
Time: 12:00 pm Noon
Where: Parking Lots
Details: Arrive early, set up your tailgate complete with satellite dish and flat screen TV and settle in for a full day of friends, football and fun. The parking lots remain open until well after the game so relax and have fun. Priority parking is available to Seminole Boosters members.
Legacy Walk
When: Monday, September 3
Time: 5:00 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Details: Have you ever wanted to wish the Florida State football team luck one more time before each home game? Now you get your chance. Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.
SodTalk
When: Monday, September 3
Time: 6:30 pm
Where: Sod Cementary
Featuring: Marvin Jones
Special Guest: Peter Warrick
Details: SodTalk will feature FSU Retired Jersey linebacker #55, Marvin Jones, welcoming wide receiver Peter Warrick, whose #9 jersey will be retired at half-time of the Seminoles home opener against Virginia Tech.
Game-watching locations throughout the USA and Canada
