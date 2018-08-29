Pre-Game Events - Friday

Downtown GetDown When: Friday, August 30

Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Where: 300 S. Adams St.

Special Guest: Tallahassee Nights Live Tallahassee Downtown is excited to announce the 2018 Downtown GetDown series! There will be a total of 7 events this year on Friday nights before all FSU home football games. All events are FREE and open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to attend. 6-10PM. The events are on Adams Street in Historic Downtown.

Florida State Soccer 7 p.m. - USC at Florida State

Pre-Game Events - Sunday

Autograph Sessions at Garnet & Gold (1001 W. Pensacola Street) 1:30 p.m. - Florida State Softball head coach Lonni Alameda and star Jessie Warren

5:00 p.m. - Legend Bobby Bowden and QB great Charlie Ward NOTE: Free to the public

Warchant.com Meet & Greet (1001 W. Pensacola Street) 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. - Meet Gene Williams, Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Aslan Hajivandi and Michael Langston at the Garnet & Gold store on W. Pensacola Street NOTE: The first 50 annual Warchant.com subscribers will receive a free Warchant tumbler

Sunday Night Block Party When: Sunday, September 2

Time: 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Where: Collegetown

Special Guest: Walker Hayes Details: The Friday Night Block Party is the official tailgate event and will feature live music along with onsite vendors.

Spear Lighting When: Sunday, September 2

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Unconquered Statue (UCB) Details: Come join fellow Seminole fans for the lighting of the spear on the Unconquered Statue.

Game Day Events

Booster Parking Lots Open When: Monday, September 3

Time: 12:00 pm Noon

Where: Parking Lots Details: Arrive early, set up your tailgate complete with satellite dish and flat screen TV and settle in for a full day of friends, football and fun. The parking lots remain open until well after the game so relax and have fun. Priority parking is available to Seminole Boosters members.

Legacy Walk When: Monday, September 3

Time: 5:00 pm

Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium Details: Have you ever wanted to wish the Florida State football team luck one more time before each home game? Now you get your chance. Fans are invited to line each side of the walkway leading into Doak Campbell Stadium to welcome the Seminoles as they walk off the bus and into the stadium.

SodTalk When: Monday, September 3

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Sod Cementary

Featuring: Marvin Jones

Special Guest: Peter Warrick Details: SodTalk will feature FSU Retired Jersey linebacker #55, Marvin Jones, welcoming wide receiver Peter Warrick, whose #9 jersey will be retired at half-time of the Seminoles home opener against Virginia Tech.

Game-watching locations throughout the USA and Canada

If you would like your game-watching location listed or if your location has changed, please email the details to terry@warchant.com



Alabama Birmingham

Ridge Eat and Drink 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza Vestavia, AL 35243

(205) 917-5080 Huntsville

Inside Out Cafe

10871 County Line Rd # E

Madison, AL 35758-3668

(256) 461-8082 Mobile-Daphne

Compleat Angler

29249 US Hwy 98

Daphne, AL 36526

(251) 621-1086

Arizona Phoenix

Half Moon

2121 E. Highland Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 977-2700

Colorado Denver, CO

Brothers Bar and Grill

1920 Market St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 297-2767

Connecticut Stamford

Sign of the Whale

100 Washington Street Blvd #200

Stamford, CT 06902

(203) 883-8282

Georgia Atlanta

Dive Bar

3184 Roswell Rd NW Atlanta, GA 30305

(678) 510-7765 Atlanta

Smokebelly BBQ

128 E. Andrews Atlanta, GA 30305 (404) 848-9100 Atlanta

Murph's

1 Galleria Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30339

(770) 612-3356 Savannah (Savannah Seminole Club)

Congress Street Social Club

1411 West Congress St

Savannah, GA 31401

(912) 238-1985

Hawaii Honolulu (Honolulu Seminoles)

Round Table Pizza

150 Kaiulani Avenue

Honolulu, HI 94520

(808) 944-1199

Illinois Chicago

Rebel Bar and Grill

3462 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60657-1610

(773) 975-2010

Indiana Indianapolis (Circle City Seminole Club)

Fox & Hound

4901 E. 82nd Street, Suite 900

Indianapolis, IN 46250

(317)913-1264

Kansas Kansas City

Coach's Bar and Grill

14893 Metcalf Ave,

Overland Park, KS 66223

(913) 897-7070

Kentucky Louisville Sal's Pizza and Pub - Closed for VT Game 812 Lyndon Lane Louisville, KY 40222 (502) 365-4700 Louisville Molly Malone's - St. Matthews 3900 Shelbyville Rd. Loisville, KY 40207 (502) 882-2222



Louisiana New Orleans

Ugly Dog Saloon & BBQ

401 Andrew Higgins Dr

New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 569-8459

Maryland Baltimore

Mother's Federal Hill Grille 1113 S Charles St

Baltimore, MD 21230 (410) 244-8686



Massachusetts Boston

Brownstone (Back Bay)

111 Dartmouth St.

Boston, MA 02116

(617) 867-4142

Michigan Detroit Area Doc's Sports Retreat 19265 Victor Pkwy, Livonia, MI 48152 (734) 542-8162



Minnesota Minneapolis/St. Paul

Darby's Pub & Grill

315 5th Ave N

Minneapolis, MN 55401

(612) 746-5064

Nebraska Omaha

Fox & Hound

510 North 120th Street

Omaha, NE

(402) 964-9074

Nevada Las Vegas

Miller's Ale House

6683 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

(702) 616-3414

New York New York

Ainsworth Midtown 45 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016

(212) 201-1228 New York

The Three Monkeys Bar

236 West 54th St.

Manhattan, NY 10019

(212) 586 2080 Syracuse

Tully's Sports Bar

2943 Erie Blvd. East

Syracuse, New York 13224

(315) 449-9339



North Carolina Raleigh

Blackfinn Ameripub - Park West Village

3201 Village Market Place

Morrisville, NC 27560

(919) 468-3808 Charlotte

All American Pub

200 East Bland St.

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 370-2000 Greensboro

Cooper's Ale House

5340 West Market Street

Greensboro, NC 27409-2618

(336) 294-0575

Oregon Portland

Pour Sports 832 SE Grand Ave Portland, OR 97214

(971) 254-9602



Pennsylvania Philadelphia, PA

Tavern On Broad

200 S Broad Street

Philadelphia,PA 19102

(215) 546-2290

Tennessee Chattanooga, TN

Fox and Hound Chattanooga

2040 Hamilton Place Blvd

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 490-1200 Johnson City, TN

Beef O'Bradys

2913 Boones Creek Rd

Johnson City, TN 37615

(423) 282-9464 Franklin, TN

J's Sports Grill

1200 Lakeview Dr.

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 790-2695

Utah Salt Lake City, UT

The Skybox Sports Grill

400 West 100 South - The Gateway 2nd Fl

Salt Lake City, UT

(801) 456-1200

Virginia Charlottesville, VA

Wild Wing Cafe

820 W. Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903 (434) 979-9464 Roanoke, VA

Buffalo Wild Wings

4335 Starkey Road

Roanoke, VA 24018

(540) 725-9464

Washington Seattle, WA

Fado Irish Pub

801 1st Ave.

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 264-2700

Washington DC Washington D.C.

The Exchange Saloon

1719 G Street, NW

Washington, DC 20006

(202) 393-4690 Washington D.C.

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Avenue NE

Washington, DC 20002

(202) 546-7200