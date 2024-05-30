The Seminoles schedule for the 2024 season continues to become a little more concrete.On Wednesday, it was announced that Florida State's marquee matchup in South Bend at Notre Dame would kickoff at 7:30pm on Nov. 9th. The game will be televised on NBC and Peacock.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Florida State vs. Memphis on September 14th will be a noon kickoff, televised on ESPN. This is the first time that the Seminoles and Tigers will face one another since 1990. Florida State leads the all-time series 10-7-1 and is currently on a nine game win streak against Memphis.

Additionally, Florida State will play at Duke on Friday, Oct. 18th. This game will kickoff at 7:00pm and will be televised on ESPN2. Florida State is currently unbeaten against the Blue Devils, holding a 22-0 record against Duke.

Both games will be following bye weeks on Florida State's schedule.

