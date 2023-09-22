Florida State’s October 21, 2023 Homecoming game against Duke will be the first “Seminole Heritage” football game and while the team won’t wear turquoise game jerseys the coaches will don turquoise sideline apparel.

The FSU basketball team was the first to wear the color in 2013 and every year thereafter has honored the Seminole Tribe by wearing the turquoise jersey for at least one game.

“Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional school colors to don turquois Nike N7 uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth,” a university press release explained. “The color turquoise represents harmony, friendship and fellowship throughout Native American communities and is used in tribute to Florida State University’s special friendship with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.”

The jerseys are on sale now at Alumni Hall, while the coaching apparel will be released on October 2. A portion of the sales proceeds will go towards Florida State’s Native American and Indigenous Studies Center to support programs for Indigenous youth at Florida State University and for public education about the Seminole Tribe of Florida.