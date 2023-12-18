University of Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. announced on Monday afternoon that he will transfer to Florida State. "I'm home," Jones Jr. posted on Instagram.
He entered the portal earlier this month and took an official visit to FSU this past weekend.
Jones, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, picked Georgia over Florida State when he signed with the Bulldogs as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. Coming out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Jones was ranked by Rivals as the 13th-best overall prep prospect in the country and the 2nd-best defensive end prospect in his class.
Advertisement
Jones played in 12 games for Georgia in 2023, including a start in the SEC Championship game. He played in 25 total games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons. During the 2023 season, Jones had 12 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. In 2022, most of Jones' playing time came on special teams.
The addition of Jones brings an experienced player in to help replace the expected loss of Jared Verse at one of the Seminoles defensive end spots. Jones has three years left to play two seasons of football from an eligibility standpoint because he wasn't redshirted at Georgia.
He is the son of former FSU linebacker Marvin Jones, who accompanied his son on his official visit to Tallahassee.