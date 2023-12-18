University of Georgia defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. announced on Monday afternoon that he will transfer to Florida State. "I'm home," Jones Jr. posted on Instagram.

He entered the portal earlier this month and took an official visit to FSU this past weekend.

Jones, who is 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, picked Georgia over Florida State when he signed with the Bulldogs as a member of their 2022 recruiting class. Coming out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage, Jones was ranked by Rivals as the 13th-best overall prep prospect in the country and the 2nd-best defensive end prospect in his class.