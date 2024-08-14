Mike Norvell has the chance to be in a quarterback’s ear before every play in practice. There’s also a fine line of not saying too much.

“We do use it every day,” Florida State's coach said. “Making sure that we can be as efficient as we can be and also getting the quality of information during that period of time and not be overwhelming.”

Norvell is often running around FSU’s practice field and has a walkie-talkie in his hand to use as a one-way, sideline-to-helmet communication tool. The NCAA approved the measure this spring for college football, introducing what has been a presence in the NFL since 1994.

FSU has experimented with the communication since the spring, with a green dot on specific helmets that quarterbacks and linebackers can wear (only one linebacker per play can have the green-dot helmet). Norvell talks with the quarterbacks, while defensive coordinator Adam Fuller communicates with the linebackers.

A coach can talk to a quarterback or linebacker before a play but the communication cuts off with 15 seconds left on the play clock.

“If there's a quick blast of information that they can get, or just a quick tip or something like that, it's definitely useful,” quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz said. “But there's also that fine line for us to balance as coaches. We want to try and give them a bunch (of information), but at the same time, you've got to realize they have to go out and play, too.

“So you don't want to paralyze them a little bit by too much. But I think we've done a good job balancing that and the quarterbacks have definitely taken to it."

Norvell was shown on an episode of The Climb in April talking with FSU's quarterbacks: