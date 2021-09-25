'Here for a reason' ... UGA transfer Jermaine Johnson still happy at FSU

But as he prepared this week for the Seminoles' home game Saturday against visiting Louisville (3:30 p.m., ESPN2), Johnson insisted he is completely content with his decision.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 2 in the country and have arguably the finest defense in all of college football. FSU is 0-3, and its defense is ... well, statistically one of the worst.

After passing up his final year at the University of Georgia to finish his college career at Florida State, it would stand to reason he might be having some regrets.

Jermaine Johnson sounds almost amused by the question. It's one he likely has heard many times over the last couple of weeks.

"I see all my brothers and my former teammates -- and they're having a great season," Johnson said of the Bulldogs. "The defense over there is killing it, like I knew they would. But I don't think twice about my decision. It's where God led me, and I prayed strongly about what I wanted to do this year and with my career, and it led me here.

"I believe I'm here for a reason, and I very much have piece of mind with where I'm at. I'm glad I get to invest and be available for this program."

Johnson is doing all of that and then some for the Seminoles.

In three games, he has racked up 28 tackles, five sacks and seven tackles for loss. His sack total is the best in the country, he ranks second nationally in tackles for loss, and he has more overall tackles than any other defensive lineman.

He also has recorded as many sacks as FSU's entire defensive line generated last season.

It's a phenomenal start to the season, and one the Seminoles' coaches attribute to a rare combination of elite athletic ability, size (Johnson is listed at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds) and a motor that never quits.

"When you get a guy like that, production skyrockets," FSU defensive ends coach John Papuchis said. "Sometimes people thing playing hard should just be how it is -- and it should be -- but it's also a skill. To relentlessly chase the ball. And he has that innate ability to relentlessly chase the ball. And he's very talented.

"So when you couple those two things together, that's what leads to the great production."

Said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller: "He plays a lot, and he plays really hard. And he loves football. I think that shows up on the practice field, and it's showing up in production."

Johnson was a productive player at Georgia too, racking up five sacks in seven games last fall despite playing less than 30 snaps per contest. But part of the reason he left was to prove he could be an every-down player -- a menacing pass-rusher who also could stand firm against the run.

If the first three games of 2021 are any indication, it's mission accomplished.

Johnson not only has shown an ability to get after the quarterback, but he is making plays all over the field. From sideline to sideline, in the offensive backfield, and sometimes several yards downfield.

"I've always been that way, honestly," Johnson said of his relentless pursuit of ball-carriers. "I've always played that way. I've always believed that if I'm out there, I've got to go 100 percent. Because I owe it to the guys around me. There's 11 moving chess pieces out there, and if I'm not doing my job to the best of my ability, then I'm wrong.

"God wouldn't have blessed me with the gifts he blessed me with if he only wanted me to go 70 percent."

Johnson played with that same passion at Eden Prairie (Minn.) High School, but back then, he was about 40 or 50 pounds lighter. He generated minor interest from college recruiters but ended up going to Independence (Kan.) Community College to improve his academics and his skills.

It wasn't an easy process.

“I just arrived in the middle-of-nowhere Kansas and I didn’t know if I’d ever play football at the big stage," Johnson said in a 2019 article. "I was broken down, rebuilt and found out who I really am.”

After using that time to get bigger and stronger and to improve his craft -- Johnson watched teammates, opponents and players in the NFL to see if they employed any techniques he could adapt to his own game -- he emerged as arguably the best junior college player in the country.

He signed with Georgia in the class of 2019 -- a move he thought would be his final step before jumping to the NFL. But two years later, after starting four of the 21 games he played in at UGA, Johnson decided to enter his name in the transfer portal.

Within days, he had committed to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles -- a program coming off its worst season in decades. He said he loved watching FSU play when he was back in high school, particularly Dalvin Cook highlights, and he wanted to help Norvell turn the program around.

While FSU's fortunes haven't yet improved on the field, Johnson insists he couldn't be happier with his decision.

"Florida State and Tallahassee has shown me nothing but love since I've been here," he said. "My mind state, aside from losing those games, has been some of the highest points I've been in since I can remember playing. So I'm just glad Got put me in this position. ...

"We're not too far away from being 2-1 or even 3-0, with some of those other mistakes taken away. I know what the record says, and I know what the scoreboard says. At the end of the day, I'm a facts and numbers guy. But at the same time, I read between the lines, I do my research, I watch the film. I know how close we are."

While he undoubtedly knows people on the outside are doubting FSU's coaches, Johnson said he appreciates Norvell's steadfast approach. He said he's as sold on the Seminoles' second-year head coach today as he was when he committed last December.

"Nothing's wavered. His mindset's been the same," Johnson said of Norvell's approach during the team's tough start. "He's preaching the same things -- he's not gonna ease up on any of the things he preaches, or the standard of the team. I think just as a team, we've got to rise to those standards and hold each other accountable every day to reach those standards. Every play, every drill, within every position group.

"We know the standard ... as long as each of us as players and brothers hold each other accountable to the standard we know we have to be at, there's gonna be change. I strongly believe that."