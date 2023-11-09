By halftime of Florida State’s first exhibition game, it became very apparent that Cam’Ron Fletcher was back — and up to speed far faster than expected. Coach Leonard Hamilton said throughout the summer that Fletcher was a “fast healer” but the 6-foot-6 guard showed his quickness and a well-rounded game.

Fletcher scored 13 points in the first exhibition win over Flagler and added 12 points in the second exhibition victory over Valdosta State (he also averaged 6.5 rebounds in the two preseason games). When Fletcher injured his knee in December at Virginia, and then had surgery in January, the timeline left his return for FSU’s season opener in doubt. But Fletcher made steady progress in his rehab and is set to make an impact when the Seminoles open the 2023-24 season on Friday against Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m. (live stream on ACC Network Extra).

“I’m excited about the potential of Fletcher,” Hamilton said.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Fletcher had been delivering in a variety of ways last season, averaging 10.8 points, pulling down a team-leading 7.5 rebounds and also being aggressive on the defensive end (he also had 13 steals and six blocks). In summer workouts, Fletcher showed off an improved jumper that in part is a result of his commitment to improving as a shooter but also one where his on-court mobility was limited for the first six months of 2023.

FSU's team outlook is tough to project this season. Forward Jaylan Gainey "still has a ways to go," Hamilton said after FSU's second exhibition game. Primo Spears hasn't heard the result of his NCAA appeal, Hamilton also said on Sunday, but the transfer guard removed all of the FSU photos from his Instagram this week and his status for this season remains uncertain despite attempts to seek clarity on the matter by the Osceola (as well as other news outlets).

The Seminoles could very well be shorthanded but the healthy return of Fletcher is an overwhelming positive as the Seminoles take the court. While he came off the bench in FSU's two exhibition games, he saw extensive minutes (18 in game 1 and 21 in game 2) and is a critical piece of the team.

Fletcher sat down with the Osceola for a 1-on-1 interview this week to discuss his rehab, what he brings to the floor and the chemistry on the 2023-24 team.

Are you surprised at how quickly you've come back? You were injured in December with surgery in January.

“I'm very surprised actually. But, honestly, in the summer time I just came in, put my head down, worked every day didn't really complain. I prayed every night that things would get better and now I'm back. I'm just taking it day by day, not really rushing it. I'm still doing rehab right now, so that's a good thing. But right now just keep my head down and work.”

In the moment you had to be frustrated. How did you process that through the days of focusing on surgery, rehab, getting back?

“First couple days was hard. A lot of crying. A lot of just thinking a lot, like ‘Why me?’ But as days went by, I just really stopped complaining because I knew that wasn't really going to do anything. And I was also kind of frustrated because I had to get my surgery in January and I tore it in early December. So that was kind of frustrating because that was holding me back. But after I got the surgery, I feel like that was the hard part. I just rehabbed every day, didn't really complain coming in. Just did what I had to do to get back.”

Who at FSU helped you in your rehab on the day to day?

“Our athletic trainer Damond (Edmond). He's been really there for me ever since it happened. He told me when it happened, he said, ‘He's gonna get me through all of this’ and he did it, which I knew he would because I had a lot of faith in him. So just coming in every day working with him was a great experience and it got me and him closer as well.”