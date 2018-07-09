Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-09 17:18:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot Topics: FSU still grappling with football facility decision

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

In this latest edition of Hot Topics, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark discuss Florida State's proposed standalone football facility with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.

Also watch these previous installments of the series:

PREVIOUS HOT TOPICS:

* The case for, and against, a 10-win debut season for Willie Taggart

* Will Taggart, Richt or Mullen win in-state recruiting battles?

* Assessing FSU's main strengths and weaknesses

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other die-hard FSU fans on our Tribal Council message board.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}