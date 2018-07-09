Hot Topics: FSU still grappling with football facility decision
In this latest edition of Hot Topics, Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark discuss Florida State's proposed standalone football facility with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron.
