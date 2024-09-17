Hykeem Williams excited to return from frustrating injury

Hykeem Williams was off to a good start, knowing he was ready to hit the field and contribute in year 2. And then he injured his hamstring.

"It was very frustrating," Williams said after Tuesday's practice. "As fall camp started, I was getting better every day. Getting better. Getting better. Stacking days. Stacking days. If it had happened at the beginning of fall camp it would have been better. … It’s just a hammy."

Coach Mike Norvell said Williams lost about a month due to the injury, which is among the most frustrating as it forces athletes to rest. Williams was diligent in his rehabilitation and returned to the field against Memphis, grabbing a 14-yard reception and finishing with three catches for 16 yards.

Those certainly aren't impressive numbers, but it's the start of what Williams hopes will be a productive season.

"It’s just trusting my body and trusting that I’m fully healthy," Williams said.