Hykeem Williams excited to return from frustrating injury

Hykeem Williams was off to a good start, knowing he was ready to hit the field and contribute in year 2. And then he injured his hamstring.
"It was very frustrating," Williams said after Tuesday's practice. "As fall camp started, I was getting better every day. Getting better. Getting better. Stacking days. Stacking days. If it had happened at the beginning of fall camp it would have been better. … It’s just a hammy."
Coach Mike Norvell said Williams lost about a month due to the injury, which is among the most frustrating as it forces athletes to rest. Williams was diligent in his rehabilitation and returned to the field against Memphis, grabbing a 14-yard reception and finishing with three catches for 16 yards.
Those certainly aren't impressive numbers, but it's the start of what Williams hopes will be a productive season.
"It’s just trusting my body and trusting that I’m fully healthy," Williams said.
FSU's coaches had Williams on a limited play count, using him on 27 snaps. Williams was among FSU's primary five receivers in a rotation with Malik Benson, Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson.
"Hykeem got his first game back," Norvell said. "Was able to do a few things out there. Missed about a month. Still got to get himself back into that game-ready shape. I thought he did a wonderful job in his rehab to get back for the last week. I think we’re going to see him continue to ascend."
Williams, who is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, could see extended playing time as FSU (0-3) plays host to California (3-0) on Saturday. And it's quite clear after Saturday's game and Norvell's comments on Monday that playing time is a result of what's earned as a perimeter blocker as well as a pass-catcher.
Norvell's critique of the Seminoles was harsh. But the message was received.
"We definitely took that one to the chin," Williams said. "We did not like it all. Even when we watch film that’s not us. Everyone knows that. We definitely made that a huge emphasis today in practice and making sure that’s a huge emphasis from here on out."
