Notes: Perimeter blocking issues, improved DL play and a 'terrible call'

The former college receiver blocked the remainder of the question better than Florida State’s receivers blocked on Saturday.

To the query of Mike Norvell’s evaluation of perimeter blocking and miscues, the Florida State coach was blunt.

“It was bad. It was awful. There's no easy way to put that,” Norvell said on Monday. “There are times that you stop the film and you see one-third of the field with — we have as many or more than what they have, and you get no production. That sucks. …

“We work really hard and we've had a really good standard of how we've executed in that moment — in those moments in the past, but that was awful.”

Norvell is often seen running around Florida State’s practice field coaching, instructing and correcting. He expects a high level of play from FSU's receivers, as does Ron Dugans, who made a name for himself as a good blocker in the late 1990s.

The issues popped up with frequency in FSU’s 20-12 loss to Memphis. If Seminoles aren’t blocking for their teammates, short passes and short run plays don’t develop into chunk plays.

There were only five chunk plays until FSU’s final, desperation drive. And two of those chunk runs (of 10 or more yards) were by Lawrance Toafili in the first half, with none in the second half.

Malik Benson caught a 67-yard pass that set up the Seminoles’ touchdown, but on the other 54 offensive plays the Seminoles racked up just 171 yards (an average of 3.166 yards).