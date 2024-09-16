Notes: Perimeter blocking issues, improved DL play and a 'terrible call'

The former college receiver blocked the remainder of the question better than Florida State’s receivers blocked on Saturday.
To the query of Mike Norvell’s evaluation of perimeter blocking and miscues, the Florida State coach was blunt.
“It was bad. It was awful. There's no easy way to put that,” Norvell said on Monday. “There are times that you stop the film and you see one-third of the field with — we have as many or more than what they have, and you get no production. That sucks. …
“We work really hard and we've had a really good standard of how we've executed in that moment — in those moments in the past, but that was awful.”
Norvell is often seen running around Florida State’s practice field coaching, instructing and correcting. He expects a high level of play from FSU's receivers, as does Ron Dugans, who made a name for himself as a good blocker in the late 1990s.
The issues popped up with frequency in FSU’s 20-12 loss to Memphis. If Seminoles aren’t blocking for their teammates, short passes and short run plays don’t develop into chunk plays.
There were only five chunk plays until FSU’s final, desperation drive. And two of those chunk runs (of 10 or more yards) were by Lawrance Toafili in the first half, with none in the second half.
Malik Benson caught a 67-yard pass that set up the Seminoles’ touchdown, but on the other 54 offensive plays the Seminoles racked up just 171 yards (an average of 3.166 yards).
'Better but we need better' on defensive line
Florida State’s defensive front struggled in the first two games, unable to contain the run and mobile quarterbacks made it tough for edge rushers to bring pressure. The Memphis offense offered a different look and some positives up front.
Josh Farmer, Daniel Lyons and Patrick Payton each had sacks while the Seminoles accumulated nine tackles for loss in the loss to Memphis. Yes, it was against a G5 offensive line, but it’s a considerable step forward for FSU. Being able to stuff the run also allowed defensive ends to make rushing the passer their primary focus.
“Better but we need better” edge play, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said.
Said defensive ends coach John Papuchis: “I thought you could feel some pressure show up. Translated into three sacks with the front. There were some quarterback hurries.”
Among the positives again was defensive end Sione Lolohea, who had just two tackles but also two quarterback hurries. Lolohea played 40 snaps and has continued to see his on-field time increase.
“He brings a toughness and a leadership and it’s something that this defense needs and our football team needs,” Papuchis said.
Second thoughts on Kirkland's offsides penalty
Watching on Saturday and then on a second look, it appeared KJ Kirkland's offsides penalty on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter was a young player trying to make a play and making a mistake. Norvell sees it otherwise.
"I thought the offside call was awful because the ball moved," Norvell said. "The guy is keying the ball, and for whatever that is, it's a redshirt freshman that's keying the football. The ball goes up like it's about to snap, so he steps. I'm upset about that call because I thought it was a terrible call."
Yes, Norvell has set himself up for a likely phone call from the ACC office and a fine. But it's a good insight into the level of detail in FSU's special teams coaching.
