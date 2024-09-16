FSU's practice success not translating to gameday frustrating Mike Norvell

The start of the 2024 season has proven to be a real conundrum for Florida State football coach Mike Norvell.

Despite all FSU lost off last year's team, he spent an offseason hyping up the 2024 Seminoles, speaking confidently about the speed and size FSU has on offense, his confidence in DJ Uiagalelei as a bridge quarterback from Jordan Travis to the future and the numerous returning pieces on defense that he expected big things from.

Time and time again over the course of this offseason, Norvell saw a team that he didn't seem to think was going to lose too much momentum from his 2023 ACC Championship squad.

And yet, through each of FSU's first three games this season, that practice-field success hasn't translated to gamedays.

"You make it through the week (in practice) and it's pretty clean with very similar looks of what we get on game day, but in the moment we've got to be able to go out there and perform and execute," Norvell said Monday at his Cal week press conference. "It's every single person. Myself, all of our coaches, our players, we all have to get better. I can tell you that there's a lot of work that's going into that improvement, but we've got to see it show up on game day with everybody involved. I think our team, they understand the expectation of what it's supposed to look like. Obviously our coaching staff understands the standard we've got to continue to push to."

While the defense took a step forward against Memphis in at least a few areas, the offense continues to really struggle to generate much consistency of any sort.

FSU managed just 37 rushing yards in Saturday's 20-12 loss to Memphis. Through three games this season, FSU's rushing attack was expected to be amongst the best nationally but is averaging just 2.2 yards per carry. That's 130th nationally out of 134 FBS teams and nearly a full yard worse than any other Power Four team.

FSU's 4.81 yards per play also rank 118th nationally and dead last among 17 ACC teams and the Seminoles are also dead last among all P4 teams in points per game (15.3) early this season with just four total touchdowns in losses to Georgia Tech, Boston College and Memphis.

Three weeks into FSU's season, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has nearly as many points (20) as the rest of the FSU roster combined (26).

Norvell was adamant Monday that he has liked his team's approach throughout its struggles early this season. He also doesn't believe it's a talent issue.

And yet, some disconnect between practice success and success in games has emerged, looming large over the Seminoles early this season.

"The eyes will usually lead you to what's in their heart. When you see the approach, the work, the things that they're trying to do, it's not from a lack of desire, and I don't believe it's from a lack of ability," Norvell said. "In those moments that's where we're working to fix the disconnect of execution, of obviously making the play in the moment. That's one of the things that is frustrating and it gets frustrating for players, it's frustrating for coaches, all of us, because I know what guys are capable of. If I hadn't seen it, if it wasn't something that we've been able to do, then that would be something else. But we just have to be able to go out there and cut it loose and play and trust your techniques, trust your fundamentals."