One of the hotter names that is starting to blow up around the state has been three-star defensive back Renardo Green, who already holds offers from Florida, Miami and Michigan to name a few.

FSU jumped into the mix with an offer, and on Monday night, the rising star jumped on that offer by committing to the 'Noles. Green has had a lot of interest in FSU for a while, but the offer was what he seemed to be waiting on.

"FSU has always been my dream school," Green told Warchant after making the decision. "So I knew when they offered, that's where I'm going. I'm really excited."

Green, whose main recruiter is linebackers coach Raymond Woodie, becomes the 10th commitment in the 2019 class for Florida State. His commitment comes after taking an unofficial visit to Tallahassee this past weekend for the spring game.

"The spring game was great," he said. "That atmosphere was really electric. The coaches reminded me of my coaches here at Wekiva (High School). I felt comfortable."

