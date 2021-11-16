'Incredible' debut: CB Omarion Cooper impresses in first start for FSU

During Florida State's spirited 31-28 victory over Miami on Saturday, a true freshman emerged in the defensive backfield to start his first-ever game as a Seminole. Omarion Cooper made sure to leave his mark on the storied rivalry, racking up four pass deflections, two tackles and grabbing a first-quarter interception in the process. Cooper's pick was the first turnover of the game on either side and helped shift momentum in FSU's favor early on the way to a 17-0 lead. "Played as good of a game in his first start -- that's an incredible performance for that young man. He's just continuing to grow," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "We felt this was the time. There's a lot of thought that goes into it, but when you earn the opportunity, you have to seize that opportunity. He definitely did that throughout the course of the game." ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson was also impressed and broke down what he told the freshman before his first start in the historic rivalry between the 'Noles and the 'Canes. "Go out and play. Go out and have fun," Woodson said. "He was a kid who was well-prepared. He shows up every day with the right attitude. He's a film junkie. He studies the opponent. He studies the game plan that we present to our players. So it was no surprise to me, as a coach, the way that he performed." While he knew Cooper had the talent to play right away on the college level, Woodson said he didn't know how quickly the 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback would develop. "He's everything that we expected for him to be," Woodson said. "And to be honest, he's exceeded some of our expectations as well. Just with how early he met those expectations. He's a phenomenal kid. Has the right attitude, and that's what we look for in the process of recruiting. It's bigger than talent. "It's a character evaluation that we have here with Coach Norvell that we take great pride in. So we knew that we had the right one the day he sent that NLI in."