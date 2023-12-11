Indiana transfer OT Carter Smith visiting FSU
Indiana offensive tackle Carter Smith started his official visit at Florida State on Monday and will be in Tallahassee until Tuesday afternoon to visit with Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.
Smith, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after two seasons at Indiana.
Smith appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the Hoosiers, including starting all 12 games this season as a redshirt freshman. He is currently ranked as the 66th-best overall prospect in the 2023-2024 winter transfer portal window.
Coming out of Powell (OH) Olentangy Liberty High School, Smith considered offers from Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State and Minnesota among others before signing with Indiana.
Smith has three years of eligibility remaining in college.
