Injury report: FSU will be without three defensive players in spring

Florida State will be without three key defensive players — defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins as well as safeties Conrad Hussey and Shyheim Brown — for the spring, coach Mike Norvell announced on Monday.

Offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen and guard/tackle Jaylen Early will be limited early in the spring, Norvell said. None of the injuries were disclosed.

Jenkins recorded nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in 2024 at Tennessee.

Hussey had 18 tackles as a sophomore last fall.

Brown was FSU's leading tackler with 70 in 2024.

Hansen started 35 games at Vanderbilt from 2021-24. He is likely to start for FSU at right tackle or left tackle. Early played in eight games (six starts) for FSU last fall, beginning at right tackle before shifting to right guard.

The Seminoles open spring practice on Wednesday afternoon.