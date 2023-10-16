Florida State should be getting some very big pieces of the offense back just in time for a top-20 matchup with Duke on Saturday.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson missed the Syracuse game due to an undisclosed injury but coach Mike Norvell expects him to be good to go this week in practice.

“I feel very good about Johnny,” Norvell said on Monday. “He progressed really well over the weekend. Was able to get reps in practice. Plan on having him rolling throughout the week.”

Wilson left last Saturday's game against Virginia Tech after he was sandwiched by two defenders. He caught his first two touchdown passes of 2023 against the Hokies. Wilson has 20 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came against VT.

Without Wilson, quarterback Jordan Travis connected with 10 receivers and finished 25 of 39 for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Keon Coleman. Jaheim Bell had four receptions for 87 yards, Destyn Hill caught three passes and both Darion Williamson and Markeston Douglas each had two catches.

Norvell was asked directly about Jordan Travis’s status and if he had a left hand injury, and the coach responded: “He’s going to be good.

Offensive tackle Bless Harris is also good to play against Duke. Harris has started four games at left tackle but did not play against VT or Syracuse with an undisclosed injury.

“He’s going to be ready to go,” Norvell said. “He was very close last week. I think if it was absolute emergency he could have probably went in. He practiced toward the end of the (Syracuse) week.”

Darius Washington started for FSU at tackle the last two games but left the Syracuse game with an undisclosed injury.

“Darius went out in the game and we’ll see where that goes this week,” Norvell said. “I think he’ll have a good chance (to play).”

FSU (6-0, 4-0) will face Duke (5-1, 2-0) in a top-20 matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ABC). The game is sold out, as are all of the Seminoles' ACC home games.