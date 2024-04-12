Without two of its usual weekend starts on the mound, the Florida State baseball team was going to need everyone else to step up this weekend vs. Miami.

Pretty much everyone was up to that task Friday night for the Seminoles.

The FSU offense did its part, scoring at least one run in the first seven innings.

On the mound, Brennen Oxford stepped up in a major way as well out of the bullpen with a career-high 4.2 innings of one-run work.

This combination helped the No. 10 Seminoles (29-5, 9-5 in ACC) clinch the series with an 11-7 win over the Hurricanes (16-18, 6-11) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium despite getting just two innings from their starting pitcher.

FSU's offense was impactful throughout the lineup in the second game of the series. The Seminoles combined for 13 hits, with each of the top eight hitters having at least one hit and each of the top four hitters having multiple hits.

""There were many good offensive days here..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "Up and down the lineup, you found quality at-bats,"

As has often been the case this season, right fielder James Tibbs was the main catalyst for the offense. He had a two-run single in the second inning to extend FSU's lead to 4-1 and then smashed his 15th homer of the season, a two-run shot, to right field in the fourth inning to make it 7-4.

After beginning the day as the national RBI leader, Tibbs added four more runs batted in to bring his season tally to 58.