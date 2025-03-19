JJ Sparks felt the energy at FSU's first spring practice; recaps visit

The three-star prospect was back on campus for the second time this year, as the 6-foot-4 and 295-pound interior lineman took in Florida State's first spring practice.

After being offered in January, Sparks quickly visited for a junior day in January and subsequently set up and official visit. Prior to that, he had been on campus four times dating back to his freshman year.

"It was good," Sparks said on the the practice. "I love the energy of practice and wanted to see some of the coaches that I've already built good relationships with coach at a different school."

Those coaches, of course, being offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand, who recruited Sparks at UCF prior to taking their new positions at Florida State.

"I've seen it when he was at UCF," Sparks said on Hand's coaching. "That's how my coach is in high school (Bolles), so I like that style. I wouldn't say it's harsh but he'll be on you if you're doggin' a rep or not trying hard enough."

Sparks was a part of the first group of prospects to take in a Florida State practice this spring. Florida State is a school that Sparks has really focused in on over the last two months of his recruiting process.

"I wanted to see what the team's mentality was like going into the new season after last year and kind of seeing what their goals are. Just the energy around the team."

"I thought the energy was there, I loved it," Sparks said.

The Seminoles are not the only in-state school pushing for Sparks. Sparks has also visited Florida and Miami multiple times over the last few years, with the latter being his next stop on the recruiting trail and Florida State's biggest competition for Sparks.

Sparks will see the Hurricanes next week, as well as for an official visit on June 13. His official visit to Florida State takes place the following week on June 20. There are no other programs in line to get an official visit at the moment.

As of right now, Miami and Florida State are the two programs setting the pace in Sparks' recruitment, though should the Gators choose to become more involved, it could become a three-way battle.

What will end up being the deciding factor for Sparks?

"Definitely the living area. I want to live in a nice area and just my relationship with the coaches and the all-around mentality of the team."

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30