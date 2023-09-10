FSU sports information

Beata Olsson played a perfect ball for Jody Brown in the 76th minute, and Brown found the back of the net to give the No. 5 Florida State women's soccer team (5-0-0) a 1-0 victory over rival Florida (4-1-2) on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

This is the Seminoles' sixth consecutive win over the Gators, which is the longest streak by either team in the series. This was also the Seminoles' 21st consecutive regular-season win over a non-conference opponent.

Once again, the Seminoles came out and controlled the possession and the pace of the game. The Seminoles held possession for 57% of the time in the first half and tallied six shots and four corner kicks in the first half. FSU's best look came in the 10th minute off their first corner kick of the game as Taylor Huff sent a ball into Jordynn Dudley who headed it just off the top crossbar.

The Semionles continued to put pressure on the Gators in the second half tallying seven corner kicks in the first 20 minutes of the second frame but were unable to convert.

FSU finally broke through in the 76th minute. Onyi Echegini won a Florida goal kick at midfield and headed it to Dudley. Dudley dished it off to Brown, who sent it to Olsson who gave it right back to Brown. Brown took a few dribbles to beat her defender and sent a bullet into the net to give the Noles the advantage. The Gators did not record another shot in the final 15 minutes as the Seminoles kept their undefeated record alive.

The Seminoles' defense shined once again as they have now held their last three opponents to under five shots each. Florida recorded just three shots — none of them being on target. This is also the Seminoles' second consecutive shutout and their third shutout in five games. Cristina Roque earned her fifth victory of the season inside the goal.



