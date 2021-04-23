Updated with release from FSU:

Cam Fletcher, a versatile combo forward who has the ability to play multiple positions, has signed a Grant in Aid to attend Florida State University and play basketball for Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff. Fletcher averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game a senior at Vashon High School in St. Louis in earning All-State honors in the state of Missouri in 2020.

Fletcher (6-7, 215) played in nine games at Kentucky during the 2020-21 season, and will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 season.

“I’m excited to play with a group of guys and to be part of a brotherhood,” said Fletcher. “I’m really looking forward to meeting and getting to know my new teammates. It’s important to me to get to know them as people, so I can learn about them as players. I feel like I can thrive in Florida State’s system. I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving big things on the court.

“Throughout this process I’ve been able to get to know the Florida State coaching staff. Along with getting to know my teammates, my goal as a Seminole is to win a national championship for Coach Hamilton.”

Hamilton, a three-time ACC Coach of the Year, is the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC History and the winningest in Florida State history.

“We are excited and looking forward to welcoming Cam into our basketball family,” said Hamilton. “After visiting with Cam and his family, I feel very confident that as he immerses himself in our culture here at Florida State, he will have the opportunity to excel and reach his full potential.

“Cam has tremendous basketball skills; he fits into our offensive system and understands our defensive philosophy very well. We are looking forward to getting him to Tallahassee and beginning his academic and basketball career as a Seminole.”