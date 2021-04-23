Update: FSU announces signing of Kentucky transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher
Updated with release from FSU:
Cam Fletcher, a versatile combo forward who has the ability to play multiple positions, has signed a Grant in Aid to attend Florida State University and play basketball for Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff. Fletcher averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game a senior at Vashon High School in St. Louis in earning All-State honors in the state of Missouri in 2020.
Fletcher (6-7, 215) played in nine games at Kentucky during the 2020-21 season, and will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 season.
“I’m excited to play with a group of guys and to be part of a brotherhood,” said Fletcher. “I’m really looking forward to meeting and getting to know my new teammates. It’s important to me to get to know them as people, so I can learn about them as players. I feel like I can thrive in Florida State’s system. I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving big things on the court.
“Throughout this process I’ve been able to get to know the Florida State coaching staff. Along with getting to know my teammates, my goal as a Seminole is to win a national championship for Coach Hamilton.”
Hamilton, a three-time ACC Coach of the Year, is the fifth all-time winningest coach in ACC History and the winningest in Florida State history.
“We are excited and looking forward to welcoming Cam into our basketball family,” said Hamilton. “After visiting with Cam and his family, I feel very confident that as he immerses himself in our culture here at Florida State, he will have the opportunity to excel and reach his full potential.
“Cam has tremendous basketball skills; he fits into our offensive system and understands our defensive philosophy very well. We are looking forward to getting him to Tallahassee and beginning his academic and basketball career as a Seminole.”
First report
The Florida State men's basketball team has landed one of the biggest names on the transfer market, as former Kentucky forward Cam'Ron Fletcher announced Friday that he is committing to the Seminoles.
Fletcher, a former four-star recruit, was rated the No. 49 prospect in the class of 2020 but played in only nine games as a freshman with the Wildcats and made one start.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder originally hails from St. Louis and averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game as a high school senior. He entered the transfer portal last month.
After growing dissatisfied with his lack of playing time at Kentucky, Fletcher briefly left the Wildcats' team last December before apologizing publicly and to his teammates.
"I always feel I can help the team. I am a team player and it hurts to see my team struggle," he said at the time. "That's why I was frustrated and my emotions peaked. There is no excuse for my behavior at all. I just want to make sure everyone knows I am fully committed to this program and am willing to do whatever I'm asked by my coaches. I will never let this happen again and this mistake in no way reflects who I am. I made a mistake and I take full ownership."
Fletcher ended up averaging 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in less than 7 minutes of action.
FSU associate head coach Stan Jones told Warchant.com earlier this week that the Seminoles are being extremely selective when considering potential transfers.
"We're picky," Jones said on Tuesday. "We're not going to be one of these staffs that's chasing every name out there just to say we're recruiting somebody, like some staffs do. And the first thing that comes up in our minds is, 'Why would that young man be leaving that program?'
"Because we're very intent on keeping the chemistry of our team, the connection of our locker room, so we want to know the ins and outs of why would that young man be leaving before we're making a decision of should we try to recruit him for our roster?"
Kentucky coach John Calipari was complimentary of Fletcher when the forward announced he was entering the portal.
"Cam came so far as a teammate and as a player this season," Calipari said in a statement. "He improved in all areas and I wish he would have had more opportunities to show everything he worked on. He matured as a person this season and I know he will have great success in whatever path he chooses. I support his decision and I will do anything to help him with his career."
