Keon Coleman's decision to enter the NFL Draft had been a given since before he even arrived at Florida State. The Michigan State transfer acknowledged he was just months away from playing in the NFL before picking the Seminoles and enjoying a stellar junior season.

Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and an ACC-leading 11 touchdown catches in 12 games in 2023. He led FSU in all three categories and also averaged 12 yards per punt return.

He became the second-ever player to earn All-ACC first-team honors at three positions with his selections at wide receiver, all-purpose, and specialist, joining Clemson’s Will Shipley who accomplished the feat last year.

"When I first decided to come to Tallahassee, I honestly did not know what to expect," Coleman posted on Instagram. "You exceeded all of my expectations and welcomed me with open arms - even changing Leon County to Keon County. We all shared a common goal. You wanted to win a championship. I came here to win a championship. We gave it everything we had and unfortunately did not have the opportunity to prove that we were the best team in college football this year. I'm forever grateful for the fans, my coaches, and my teammates who are now my life-long brothers."

Coleman also thanked his family and the Michigan State community.

But Coleman quickly became a fan favorite at FSU, grabbing three touchdowns against LSU, pulling in two more at Clemson (including the game winner in overtime) and stunned with his one-handed grabs and leaps over defenders.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman is widely viewed as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.