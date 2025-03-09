Justin Williams enjoys FSU visit, plans return trip and an OV

Justin Williams picked up an offer from Florida State on Feb. 26. A week later he made the trip from Gainesville to Florida State. Williams said he enjoyed a "great environment" at FSU.

"I felt like I was already friends with the coaches," Williams said. "... Talking about football and life and just relationships."

The discussions between Williams and FSU's coaching staff has intensified of late. Williams says he hears from a coach on FSU's staff daily, often texting or talking with coach Mike Norvell, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn or receivers coach Tim Harris Jr.

Williams doesn't have any other visits planned in March but said he's interested in Kentucky, Ole Miss, FSU and UCF. The three-star athlete says FSU's coaches view him as a receiver, and he plans to return in March for a spring practice and then for an official visit on June 20.

What's important to Williams is the "relationship and the environment." FSU holds appeal because of what he's seen in prior years with Malzan and Harris at UCF as well as what the coaches plan for the season ahead.

"Gus has had success in the past with his offenses, and it was just really fun getting to see all of it," Williams said. "I think it's something special."

