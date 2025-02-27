Latson, Gordon return from injury as FSU stuns No. 3 Notre Dame

Florida State made its move with a 30-point second quarter. The Seminoles' stars then poured it on in the second half.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half and O'Mariah Gordon added 10 of her 15 points in the final 20 minutes as No. 24 FSU held off No. 3 Notre Dame 86-81 on Thursday night.

FSU had figured out how to win a pair of games without Latson and Gordon, knocking off Pittsburgh at home and No. 20 Georgia Tech in Atlanta. On Thursday, the guards returned to the lineup to help provide another road upset.

Latson became the first player in ACC history to surpass the 2,000-point mark in her first three seasons.

Makayla Timpson finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds — her 15th double-double of the season — as FSU secured a third road win over a ranked team, beginning with UNC in January before continuing to the Yellow Jackets and now the Fighting Irish.

Timpson shot 9 of 15 from the floor and 4 of 5 from the line, and she is now FSU's all-time rebounding leader. Latson shot 7 of 20 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Gordon shot 5 of 15 and 4 of 4 from the line.

FSU (23-6, 13-4 ACC) was viewed as a No. 7 seed in the latest bracket projection by ESPN's Charlie Creme. But a third quad 1 win is significant in helping elevate the Seminoles' resume.

FSU shot 30 of 71 (42.3 percent) from the floor, 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) from 3-point range and 17 of 21 (81 percent) from the line.

Carla Viegas shot 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Sonia Citron had 21 points and Hannah Hidalgo had 16 points on 4 of 18 shooting for Notre Dame (24-4, 15-2).

