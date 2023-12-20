Four-star running back Kameron Davis signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State University on Wednesday. As the first commitment of the 2024 class, Davis never wavered from his commitment despite being pursued by other elite Power 5 programs.

A Rivals100 member, Davis is ranked as the third best running back in the country and the No. 1 running back in Georgia. Davis joins Florida State Univ. School (Fla.) running back Micahi Danzy as the two running backs in FSU’s 2024 class.

Davis was a jack-of-all-trades player for Albany (Ga.) Doughtery, as he played both quarterback and running back for the Trojans in four years on the Varsity team. In those four years, Davis had 348 completions and threw for 5,575 yards - completing 59% of his passes. He also rushed for 3,157 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. Davis’ senior season was cut short - only playing two games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Despite said injury, Davis continued to be a prolific recruiter for the Seminoles as they built a top ten recruiting class. Davis even traveled to see Buford (Ga.) safety KJ Bolden commit to the Seminoles in August.

Davis committed to Florida State on February 25th, 2021 and has been locked in with the Seminoles ever since. He never took an official visit to another program and unofficially visited other programs a handful of times. Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee were the only other schools to get Davis on campus.



