Defensive Line U? FSU now has had a dozen DL drafted in NFL first round

Gene Williams • Warchant.com
@WarchantGene
Publisher
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

On Thursday night, Brian Burns became the 45th Seminole to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. That pushes the Seminoles up to a dozen total defensive linemen taken in the opening round. That's more than any other position, just edging out defensive backs with 11. No other position has had more than six players picked up in the first round.

Here's a complete breakdown by position of FSU's first-round picks.

Defensive linemen taken in the first round (12)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2019

Brian Burns

Panthers

16

2013

Bjoern Werner

Colts

24

2006

Kamerion Wimbley

Browns

13

2006

Brodrick Bunkley

Eagles

14

2005

Travis Johnson

Texans

16

2001

Jamal Reynolds

Packers

10

2000

Corey Simon

Eagles

6

1998

Andre Wadsworth

Cardinals

3

1997

Peter Boulware

Ravens

4

1997

Reinard Wilson

Bengals

14

1996

Derrick Alexander

Vikings

11

1984

Alphonso Carreker

Packers

12
First Round Quarterbacks (3)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2015

Jameis Winston

Bucs

1

2013

EJ Manuel

Bills

16

2011

Christian Ponder

Vikings

12
First Round Running Backs (4)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

1997

Warrick Dunn

Bucs

12

1994

William Floyd (FB)

49ers

28

1990

Dexter Carter

49ers

25

1989

Sammie Smith

Dolphins

9
First Round Wide Receivers (6)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2015

Kelvin Benjamin

Panthers

28

2002

Javon Walker

Packers

20

2000

Peter Warrick

Bengals

4

1985

Jessie Hester

Raiders

23

1973

Barry Smith

Packers

21

1969

Ron Sellers

Patriots

6
First Round Offensive Linemen (4)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2015

Cameron Erving

Browns

19

2005

Alex Barron

Rams

19

1998

Tra Thomas

Eagles

11

1997

Walter Jones

Seahawks

6
First Round Linebackers (4)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2007

Lawrence Timmons

Steelers

15

2006

Ernie Sims

Lions

9

1995

Derrick Brooks

Bucs

28

1993

Marvin Jones

Jets

4
First Round Defensive Backs (11)
Year Player NFL Team Pick #

2018

Derwin James

Chargers

17

2017

Jalen Ramsey

Jags

5

2013

Xavier Rhodes

Vikings

25

2010

Patrick Robinson

Saints

32

2006

Antonio Cromartie

Chargers

19

2001

Derrick Gibson

Raiders

28

1995

Devin Bush

Falcons

26

1992

Terrell Buckley

Packers

5

1989

Deion Sanders

Falcons

5

1981

Bobby Butler

Falcons

25

1973

J.T. Thomas

Steelers

24
First Round Kickers (1)
Year Player Team Pick #

2000

Sebastian Janikowski

Raiders

17

