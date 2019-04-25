Defensive Line U? FSU now has had a dozen DL drafted in NFL first round
On Thursday night, Brian Burns became the 45th Seminole to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. That pushes the Seminoles up to a dozen total defensive linemen taken in the opening round. That's more than any other position, just edging out defensive backs with 11. No other position has had more than six players picked up in the first round.
Here's a complete breakdown by position of FSU's first-round picks.
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2019
|
Brian Burns
|
Panthers
|
16
|
2013
|
Bjoern Werner
|
Colts
|
24
|
2006
|
Kamerion Wimbley
|
Browns
|
13
|
2006
|
Brodrick Bunkley
|
Eagles
|
14
|
2005
|
Travis Johnson
|
Texans
|
16
|
2001
|
Jamal Reynolds
|
Packers
|
10
|
2000
|
Corey Simon
|
Eagles
|
6
|
1998
|
Andre Wadsworth
|
Cardinals
|
3
|
1997
|
Peter Boulware
|
Ravens
|
4
|
1997
|
Reinard Wilson
|
Bengals
|
14
|
1996
|
Derrick Alexander
|
Vikings
|
11
|
1984
|
Alphonso Carreker
|
Packers
|
12
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2015
|
Jameis Winston
|
Bucs
|
1
|
2013
|
EJ Manuel
|
Bills
|
16
|
2011
|
Christian Ponder
|
Vikings
|
12
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
1997
|
Warrick Dunn
|
Bucs
|
12
|
1994
|
William Floyd (FB)
|
49ers
|
28
|
1990
|
Dexter Carter
|
49ers
|
25
|
1989
|
Sammie Smith
|
Dolphins
|
9
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2015
|
Kelvin Benjamin
|
Panthers
|
28
|
2002
|
Javon Walker
|
Packers
|
20
|
2000
|
Peter Warrick
|
Bengals
|
4
|
1985
|
Jessie Hester
|
Raiders
|
23
|
1973
|
Barry Smith
|
Packers
|
21
|
1969
|
Ron Sellers
|
Patriots
|
6
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2015
|
Cameron Erving
|
Browns
|
19
|
2005
|
Alex Barron
|
Rams
|
19
|
1998
|
Tra Thomas
|
Eagles
|
11
|
1997
|
Walter Jones
|
Seahawks
|
6
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2007
|
Lawrence Timmons
|
Steelers
|
15
|
2006
|
Ernie Sims
|
Lions
|
9
|
1995
|
Derrick Brooks
|
Bucs
|
28
|
1993
|
Marvin Jones
|
Jets
|
4
|Year
|Player
|NFL Team
|Pick #
|
2018
|
Derwin James
|
Chargers
|
17
|
2017
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
Jags
|
5
|
2013
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
Vikings
|
25
|
2010
|
Patrick Robinson
|
Saints
|
32
|
2006
|
Antonio Cromartie
|
Chargers
|
19
|
2001
|
Derrick Gibson
|
Raiders
|
28
|
1995
|
Devin Bush
|
Falcons
|
26
|
1992
|
Terrell Buckley
|
Packers
|
5
|
1989
|
Deion Sanders
|
Falcons
|
5
|
1981
|
Bobby Butler
|
Falcons
|
25
|
1973
|
J.T. Thomas
|
Steelers
|
24
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Pick #
|
2000
|
Sebastian Janikowski
|
Raiders
|
17
----------------------------------------------------
