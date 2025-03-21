Loucks expects plenty of FSU departures, but has a few committed to return

It's hard to fathom all that Luke Loucks has tasked himself with accomplishing in his first few weeks as Florida State's new head men's basketball coach.

He's been building his staff, with two assistant coaches announced and a few more in negotiations. He and his staff are doing all preparations they're able to before the transfer portal opens on Monday. He's started working on fundraising for his program, with a keen understanding of how important a role money will have in his FSU team's success.

But most imminently of all, Loucks has taken a head-first dive into the players on the FSU roster he's inheriting and figuring out which of them he believes will be a fit for his system.

"First day we got back from the ACC Tournament, I met with every single player on the roster for an extended period of time. It was an open conversation. I get to know you. You get to know me, what I'm about, what my values are, what my vision is," Loucks said in a sitdown with local media members Thursday. "But most importantly for them, it was an open forum. What do you like? What do you not like? What are your goals? Who's your family? Where are you from? What motivates you? These things are important when you try to build a championship-level team, because every roster is a puzzle and if the pieces don't fit, you have chaos and dysfunction. It's my job to figure out what puzzle pieces I can use as I try to create what I'm trying to create."

Before Loucks was even announced as Leonard Hamilton's successor, it was widely believed that there likely wouldn't be a great deal of roster retention from this past year's FSU team to the 2025-26 roster under the new coach.

Loucks isn't naming any names yet, letting the announcements come from the players, but he confirmed as much Thursday.

"There will be a lot of guys that hit the portal and that shouldn't scare anyone. That's by design, both for these players and for myself..." Loucks said. "They continue to be tough conversations with the players. I had to do with a couple today of just like, 'Hey, the more film I watch and the more I study you, you probably aren't going to fit with me. And it doesn't mean that you're a bad player. It just means that for your best interest, you should probably play somewhere else and look somewhere else.'"