Loud and Clear: 5-star Travis Hunter reiterates pledge to FSU ... again

When Travis Hunter speaks -- or tweets -- the college football nation takes note. Once again Thursday evening, it was Florida State fans who were happy with the message from the No. 1 player in the 2022 Rivals Rankings. "I'm A Nole Nothing More Nothing Less," Hunter wrote on Twitter. "I'm Not De Committing Stop That Rumor Go Noles."

Florida State fans' concerns were quelled by Rivals' No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter on Thursday night. (Rivals.com)

As is often the case with top prospects, message board speculation began to swirl when Hunter took an unofficial visit to Athens, Ga., for the Georgia-Arkansas game two weeks ago. Following a report that Hunter will return to Sanford Stadium to watch the top-ranked Bulldogs take on 11th-ranked Kentucky this Saturday (for another unofficial visit), speculation surged once more.

