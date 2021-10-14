Loud and Clear: 5-star Travis Hunter reiterates pledge to FSU ... again
When Travis Hunter speaks -- or tweets -- the college football nation takes note.
Once again Thursday evening, it was Florida State fans who were happy with the message from the No. 1 player in the 2022 Rivals Rankings.
“I’m A Nole Nothing More Nothing Less,” Hunter wrote on Twitter. “I’m Not De Committing Stop That Rumor Go Noles.”
Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!
As is often the case with top prospects, message board speculation began to swirl when Hunter took an unofficial visit to Athens, Ga., for the Georgia-Arkansas game two weeks ago.
Following a report that Hunter will return to Sanford Stadium to watch the top-ranked Bulldogs take on 11th-ranked Kentucky this Saturday (for another unofficial visit), speculation surged once more.
But Hunter insisted the Seminoles have nothing to worry about -- just as he did last month during an Instagram Live chat with fans.
"I'm committed," Hunter said at the time. "I'm staying committed."
A 6-foot-1 athlete out of Collins Hill High in Suwanne, Ga., Hunter has been committed to Florida State since March 2020.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board