Florida State's postseason run began with — what else? — dominating pitching and some timely hitting.

Mack Leonard hit a two-run double in the third inning and added an RBI single in the fifth inning as the Florida State softball team defeated Syracuse 4-1 in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Thursday afternoon.

Josie Muffley tied the game at 1 with a line-drive solo home run over the left-field wall in the third inning. Muffley went 2 for 3.

The Seminoles (48-8) have now won 14 straight games.

FSU (48-8) had a bye as the regular season champion and will now await the Louisville-Virginia Tech winner. The Seminoles will play the Cardinals or Hokies on Friday at 11 a.m. (ACC Network) in the first semifinal game. (Note that the game time has been moved up due to the threat of rain in the area.)

Leonard started and allowed an earned run in the second, recording two strikeouts in her two innings. Makenna Reid (12-0) tossed three hitless innings, striking out three.

Kathryn Sandercock pitched 1-2-3 innings in the sixth and seventh to earn her eighth save.

The pitchers combined to allow three hits, all singles. Madelyn Lopez had an RBI single in the second for Syracuse.

