Mickey Andrews, Florida State’s distinguished former defensive coordinator, has joined the Seminoles’ football staff as special assistant to the head coach, head coach Willie Taggart announced Friday.

“I am thrilled to add Coach Andrews to our staff,” Taggart said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State’s program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day.”

Andrews was Florida State’s defensive coordinator from 1984-2009 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. During Andrews’ 26 years on the sideline, the Seminoles put together a 249-71-4 record (.775 winning percentage), won 12 ACC championships, finished inside the top five in the country 14 times and claimed national titles in 1993 and 1999.

“I want to thank Coach Taggart for this opportunity,” Coach Andrews said. “His passion for Florida State has been evident from the first time I met him, and his energy is contagious. I am excited to be part of his staff as he leads Florida State back toward competing for championships, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can.”

Andrews was routinely recognized as one of the top assistant coaches in the nation and brought home the inaugural Broyles Award in 1996, which has since been awarded annually to the best assistant coach in FBS. He coached 19 first-round NFL Draft picks, including nine top-10 selections, and multiple winners of the Thorpe Award, Butkus Award and Lombardi Award. He was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

Prior to joining Florida State, Andrews held assistant coach positions at Florida and Clemson and was the head coach at Livingston, where he won an NAIA national championship, and North Alabama. He played at Alabama, earning second-team All-America honors and two national championships.

The Seminoles begin fall practice Monday in preparation for their 2018 season opener Sept. 3 on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium against Virginia Tech. The primetime game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on ESPN.

---------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other die-hard FSU fans on the Tribal Council.