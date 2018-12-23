Mid-Term Evaluation: How FSU fared during early signing period (Offense)
The early signing period was a hit on the defensive side of the ball for Florida State, as the Seminoles landed four defensive linemen, three linebackers and three defensive backs.
The normal signing period, which will culminate with National Signing Day on Feb. 6, is expected to feature much more of an offensive feel. FSU signed only four offensive players during the early period -- three offensive linemen and a wide receiver -- so look for the Seminoles to bring in two or three more linemen, a couple of quarterbacks and a handful of skill position players.
Now that the early signing period is complete, it's time to evaluate where Florida State stands at each position. Today, we'll focus on the offense. We earlier broke down the defense.
Quarterback -- 0 signed; 0 committed; 2-3 needed
What they have so far
Florida State was dealt a major blow when Rivals100 QB Sam Howell left the 'Noles at the altar on signing day and flipped to North Carolina. Of course, that wasn't a total stunner to FSU's coaches, as they haven't felt good about that situation for quite some time. That feeling only intensified when former offensive coordinator Walt Bell left to become head coach at Massachusetts.
With Howell's status uncertain, the Seminoles made a late push to pull off a flip of their own, courting Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale. But Tisdale ended up signing with the Rebels.
What more do they need?
With only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and Deondre Francois mulling over his options for the future, Florida State is in desperate need of an infusion of talent at this position. When it's all said and done, we expect FSU to bring in one normal transfer, one high school senior and possibly one graduate transfer.
