The early signing period was a hit on the defensive side of the ball for Florida State, as the Seminoles landed four defensive linemen, three linebackers and three defensive backs.

The normal signing period, which will culminate with National Signing Day on Feb. 6, is expected to feature much more of an offensive feel. FSU signed only four offensive players during the early period -- three offensive linemen and a wide receiver -- so look for the Seminoles to bring in two or three more linemen, a couple of quarterbacks and a handful of skill position players.

Now that the early signing period is complete, it's time to evaluate where Florida State stands at each position. Today, we'll focus on the offense. We earlier broke down the defense.