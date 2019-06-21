Several months after launching what it described as a national search, Florida State's administration appears to have found its next head baseball coach.

Veteran assistant coach Mike Martin Jr., who has served on his father's coaching staff for more than 20 years, is expected to be named to take over the program, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

He replaces Mike Martin Sr., who officially retired following the Seminoles' loss in the College World Series earlier this week.

Martin Jr. has long been considered the favorite for the job and is believed to have beaten out other candidates with Florida State ties, including Kansas City Royals assistant Pedro Grifol and North Carolina-Greensboro head coach Link Jarrett. Chipola College coach Jeff Johnson was also believed to be a finalist.

The expected hiring means that a Martin will lead the Florida State's program for more than four decades. Martin Sr. finished his 40-year tenure with 2,029 career victories -- the most by any coach in any NCAA sport.

The hiring of Mike Martin Jr. could be announced as early as today.

