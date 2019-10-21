Then on Sunday, one day after the Seminoles let a late lead slip away in a loss to Wake Forest, two highly regarded prospects from Texas -- four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby and three-star athlete Devon Achane -- confirmed they had cancelled plans to take official visits to Florida State this weekend. Both have apparently crossed the Seminoles off their lists.

Just last week, four-star defensive back Jalen Harrell announced he was backing out of his commitment to the Seminoles.

It's not exactly surprising, but the Florida State football team's struggles in Year 2 under head coach Willie Taggart are beginning to have real repercussions on the recruiting trail.

With Florida State now 3-4 on the season, it will be imperative that the Seminoles finish strong during their final five games to regain some momentum heading into the December early signing period.

FSU's 2020 recruiting class still ranks No. 11 nationally, but it was No. 8 before the Harrell decommitment. Could there be more trouble brewing for the Seminoles?

In this piece by Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, he reports that four-star Louisiana athlete Ja'Khi Douglas is expected to take official visits to other schools and could be on "Flip Watch" from the Seminoles.

Rivals recruiting analysts Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney also chime in on the Seminoles' negative momentum and what it will mean if the results don't improve on the field.

Finally, in case you missed it, Warchant recruiting analyst Michael Langston has posted his extensive thoughts on the Seminoles' recent struggles on the field and what they mean for recruiting.

