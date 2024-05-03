More than 100 FSU athletes graduate Friday, Saturday
A monumental total of 101 Florida State student-athletes including James Tibbs III of the nationally ranked baseball team, Jody Brown of the National champion soccer team, Darin Green Jr. of the basketball team, Lawrance Toafili of the ACC champion football team, Sara Bejedi of the women’s basketball team, Kaley Mudge of the ACC champion softball team, Loris Pourroy of the ACC champion men’s tennis team, and Andjelija Draskovic of the ACC champion volleyball team will participate in graduation (89 bachelor’s degrees and 12 master’s degrees) at six commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
The Women’s Swimming (15), Football (13), and Men’s Swimming teams (10) have the most projected graduates in the Seminoles’ Athletics Class of 2024. Among the graduates from the women’s swimming team is Arianna Ottavianelli (sociology), who overcame stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma to become a three-year, scoring member of the team.
Joshua Farmer (social science), a projected 2024 starter on the defensive line and Toafili (social science), the MVP Of the ACC Championship game and one of the nation’s top running backs for the 2024 season lead the football contingent of graduates.
Diver Jesco Helling (chemical engineering) who was named a Third-Team Academic All-American in 2024 will lead a talented group from the swimming and diving teams across the graduation stage.
"Congratulations to all of our graduates celebrating a major life accomplishment this weekend," Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "Our goal for every student-athlete is that they leave with a degree in one hand and a championship ring on the other, and graduation ceremonies are a great reminder of our purpose working in collegiate athletics. The countless hours that these student-athletes have dedicated to attending class, studying and working toward their degrees showcases their commitment to this goal. I'm so proud of all our graduates who have achieved this life-changing accomplishment."
The baseball team will be well-represented during graduation weekend as seven players will earn their degrees. Among them are Tibbs III who was named to the Midseason Golden Spikes Award List and Connor Hults who owns a 2.76 ERA in 15 appearances. The Seminoles play host to NC State at Dick Howser Stadium during the commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.
“Development of the complete individual is ultimately the goal we have,” said Head Baseball Coach Link Jarrett. “Performance in the classroom - leading to a degree, cultivation of social excellence, and performance on the field are how we view our landscape. Graduation displays work ethic, dedication, time management, and execution. Clearly these are traits that groom athletes for success in life.”
Associate Head Football Coach Odell Haggins will deliver the commencement address to the graduates of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the colleges of Nursing, Health and Human Sciences, and Education during Saturday’s 2 p.m. ceremony. Haggins, the longest-tenured assistant football coach in the country, has been a member of the Seminoles’ staff since 1994. He has twice served the Seminoles as the interim head coach, leading Florida State in bowl berths both times. Haggins played for Florida State from 1985-89 under coach Bobby Bowden and was an All-American defensive lineman during his career in Tallahassee. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played for the Buffalo Bills during their 1991 Super Bowl season.
“Graduation represents a gateway to the next exciting chapters of your lives,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Clark as he addressed the student-athlete graduates at a special brunch during graduation week. “Many of you will be entering the professional workforce. Some of you will continue your athletic or academic careers. The possibilities – as you have experienced, and as you have proven – are endless.”
Student-Athlete, Sport, Degree
Andrew Armstrong, Baseball, Social Science
Joe Charles, Baseball, Social Science
McGwire Holbrook, Baseball, Social Science
Connor Hults, Baseball, Social Science
Sebastian Jimenez, Baseball, Social Science
James Tibbs III, Baseball, Political Science
Jordan Williams, Baseball, Social Science
Sola Adebisi, Basketball, Computer Science
Jaylan Gainey, Basketball, Sport Management (Master’s)
Darin Green Jr., Basketball, Social Science
Jesse Jones, Basketball, Finance
Isaac Spainhour, Basketball, Sport Management
Max Thorpe, Basketball, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)
Zach Cloud, Men’s Cross Country, Exercise Physiology and Food & Nutrition
Zachery Leachman, Men’s Cross Country, Biomaterials and Polymers
Cooper Schroeder, Men’s Cross Country, Sport Management (Master’s)
Joshua Burrell, Football, Sport Management
Bryson Estes, Football, Social Science
Joshua Farmer, Football, Social Science
Jaden Floyd, Football Digital Media Productions
Jeremiah Giedrys, Football, Studio Art
Caziah Holmes, Football, Social Science
Keiondre Jones, Football, Social Science
Kevin Knowles II, Football, Social Science
Malakai Menzer, Football, Social Science
Deuce Spann, Football, Social Science
David Stickle, Football, Political Science
Lawrance Toafili, Football, Social Science
Greedy Vance Jr., Football, Social Science
Gray Albright, Men’s Golf, Real Estate
Frederik Kjettrup, Men’s Golf, Sport Management
Brett Roberts, Men’s Golf, Criminology
James Tureskis, Men’s Golf, Political Science
Calvin Groenewold, Men’s Swimming, Political Science
Jesco Helling, Men’s Swimming, Chemical Engineering
Ian Lauritzen, Men’s Swimming, Economics
Conner Lowery, Men’s Swimming, Management Information Systems
Jason Martindale, Men’s Swimming, Psychology
Darwin Nolasco, Men’s Swimming, Psychology
David Quirie, Men’s Swimming, Chemical Engineering
Zach Smith, Men’s Swimming, Cyber Criminology and Computer Science
Stephen Speck, Men’s Swimming, Sociology
Peter Varjasi, Men’s Swimming, Industrial Engineering
Andreja Petrovic, Men’s Tennis, Economics
Loris Pourroy, Men’s Tennis, Sport Management
Richie Thongoana, Men’s Tennis, Public Health (Master’s)
Alexander Collier, Men’s Track, Social Science
Jeremiah Davis, Men’s Track, Social Science
Joseph Farley, Men’s Track, Economics
Andrew Hammel, Men’s Track, Exercise Physiology
Ismael Kone, Men’s Track, Social Science
Xavion Lockwood, Men’s Track, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)
Matthew Newland, Men’s Track Sport Management (Master’s)
Tyson Williams, Men’s Track, Humanities
Sara Bejedi, Women’s Basketball, Social Science
Angeline Bergner, Beach Volleyball, Recreation and Tourism Management
Arianna Bergner, Beach Volleyball, Recreation and Tourism Management
Madison Binkley, Beach Volleyball, Media and Communication Studies
Morgan Chacon, Beach Volleyball, Athletic Coaching and Social and Sustainable Enterprises
Caitlin Godwin, Beach Volleyball, Social Science
Alli Hansen, Beach Volleyball, Social Science
Paige Kalkhoff, Beach Volleyball, Public Health
Caitlin Moon, Beach Volleyball, Sport Management
Raelyn White Beach Volleyball, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)
Rebecca Bergnes, Women’s Cross Country, Human Development and Family Science
Caitlin Wilkey, Women’s Cross Country, Sport Management
Charlotte Heath, Women’s Golf, Social Science
Alice Hodge, Women’s Golf, Finance
Autumn Belviy, Softball, Biology
Devyn Flaherty, Softball, Sport Management (Master’s)
Kalei Harding, Softball, Sport Management
Jahni Kerr, Softball, Sport Management
Kaley Mudge, Softball, Athletic Coaching Graduate Certificate
Allison Royalty, Softball, Softball, Humanities
Hallie Wacaser, Softball, Human Development and Family Science
Emma Wilson, Softball, Sport Management (Master’s)
Jody Brown, Soccer, Humanities
Gabrianna Banks, Women’s Swimming, Studio Art
Jessica Buntman, Women’s Swimming, Accounting
Kayleigh Clark, Women’s Swimming, Psychology
Sydney Cole, Women’s Swimming, Sociology
Phoebe Griffiths, Women’s Swimming, Marketing
Jenny Halden, Women’s Swimming, Environmental Science
Jaden Herbert, Women’s Swimming, Public Health
Maddy Huggins, Women’s Swimming, Criminology
Vivian Johnson, Women’s Swimming, Finance
Zsofia Kurdi, Women’s Swimming, Information Communication and Technology
Arianna Ottavianelli, Women’s Swimming, Sociology
Natalie Peterson, Women’ Swimming, Public Health
Samantha Vear, Women’s Swimming, Human Development and Family Science
Ashley Zettle, Women’s Swimming, Exercise Physiology
Vic Allen, Women’s Tennis, Sport Management (Master’s)
Mila Saric Misic, Women’s Tennis, Business Administration (Master’s)
Ellie Schoppe, Women’s Tennis, Social Science
Jacoria Burton, Women’s Track, Retail Entrepreneurship
Victoria Josse, Women’s Track, Humanities
Ava Klein, Women’s Track, Biochemistry
Skyler Reynolds, Women’s Track, Social Science
Andjelija Draskovic, Volleyball, Sport Management (Master’s)
Audrey Koenig, Volleyball, Biology
Khori Louis, Volleyball, Social Science
Kiari Robey, Volleyball, Social Science