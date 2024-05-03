A monumental total of 101 Florida State student-athletes including James Tibbs III of the nationally ranked baseball team, Jody Brown of the National champion soccer team, Darin Green Jr. of the basketball team, Lawrance Toafili of the ACC champion football team, Sara Bejedi of the women’s basketball team, Kaley Mudge of the ACC champion softball team, Loris Pourroy of the ACC champion men’s tennis team, and Andjelija Draskovic of the ACC champion volleyball team will participate in graduation (89 bachelor’s degrees and 12 master’s degrees) at six commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The Women’s Swimming (15), Football (13), and Men’s Swimming teams (10) have the most projected graduates in the Seminoles’ Athletics Class of 2024. Among the graduates from the women’s swimming team is Arianna Ottavianelli (sociology), who overcame stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma to become a three-year, scoring member of the team.

Joshua Farmer (social science), a projected 2024 starter on the defensive line and Toafili (social science), the MVP Of the ACC Championship game and one of the nation’s top running backs for the 2024 season lead the football contingent of graduates.

Diver Jesco Helling (chemical engineering) who was named a Third-Team Academic All-American in 2024 will lead a talented group from the swimming and diving teams across the graduation stage.

"Congratulations to all of our graduates celebrating a major life accomplishment this weekend," Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. "Our goal for every student-athlete is that they leave with a degree in one hand and a championship ring on the other, and graduation ceremonies are a great reminder of our purpose working in collegiate athletics. The countless hours that these student-athletes have dedicated to attending class, studying and working toward their degrees showcases their commitment to this goal. I'm so proud of all our graduates who have achieved this life-changing accomplishment."

The baseball team will be well-represented during graduation weekend as seven players will earn their degrees. Among them are Tibbs III who was named to the Midseason Golden Spikes Award List and Connor Hults who owns a 2.76 ERA in 15 appearances. The Seminoles play host to NC State at Dick Howser Stadium during the commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

“Development of the complete individual is ultimately the goal we have,” said Head Baseball Coach Link Jarrett. “Performance in the classroom - leading to a degree, cultivation of social excellence, and performance on the field are how we view our landscape. Graduation displays work ethic, dedication, time management, and execution. Clearly these are traits that groom athletes for success in life.”

Associate Head Football Coach Odell Haggins will deliver the commencement address to the graduates of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the colleges of Nursing, Health and Human Sciences, and Education during Saturday’s 2 p.m. ceremony. Haggins, the longest-tenured assistant football coach in the country, has been a member of the Seminoles’ staff since 1994. He has twice served the Seminoles as the interim head coach, leading Florida State in bowl berths both times. Haggins played for Florida State from 1985-89 under coach Bobby Bowden and was an All-American defensive lineman during his career in Tallahassee. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played for the Buffalo Bills during their 1991 Super Bowl season.

“Graduation represents a gateway to the next exciting chapters of your lives,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Clark as he addressed the student-athlete graduates at a special brunch during graduation week. “Many of you will be entering the professional workforce. Some of you will continue your athletic or academic careers. The possibilities – as you have experienced, and as you have proven – are endless.”

Student-Athlete, Sport, Degree

Andrew Armstrong, Baseball, Social Science

Joe Charles, Baseball, Social Science

McGwire Holbrook, Baseball, Social Science

Connor Hults, Baseball, Social Science

Sebastian Jimenez, Baseball, Social Science

James Tibbs III, Baseball, Political Science

Jordan Williams, Baseball, Social Science

Sola Adebisi, Basketball, Computer Science

Jaylan Gainey, Basketball, Sport Management (Master’s)

Darin Green Jr., Basketball, Social Science

Jesse Jones, Basketball, Finance

Isaac Spainhour, Basketball, Sport Management

Max Thorpe, Basketball, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)

Zach Cloud, Men’s Cross Country, Exercise Physiology and Food & Nutrition

Zachery Leachman, Men’s Cross Country, Biomaterials and Polymers

Cooper Schroeder, Men’s Cross Country, Sport Management (Master’s)

Joshua Burrell, Football, Sport Management

Bryson Estes, Football, Social Science

Joshua Farmer, Football, Social Science

Jaden Floyd, Football Digital Media Productions

Jeremiah Giedrys, Football, Studio Art

Caziah Holmes, Football, Social Science

Keiondre Jones, Football, Social Science

Kevin Knowles II, Football, Social Science

Malakai Menzer, Football, Social Science

Deuce Spann, Football, Social Science

David Stickle, Football, Political Science

Lawrance Toafili, Football, Social Science

Greedy Vance Jr., Football, Social Science

Gray Albright, Men’s Golf, Real Estate

Frederik Kjettrup, Men’s Golf, Sport Management

Brett Roberts, Men’s Golf, Criminology

James Tureskis, Men’s Golf, Political Science

Calvin Groenewold, Men’s Swimming, Political Science

Jesco Helling, Men’s Swimming, Chemical Engineering

Ian Lauritzen, Men’s Swimming, Economics

Conner Lowery, Men’s Swimming, Management Information Systems

Jason Martindale, Men’s Swimming, Psychology

Darwin Nolasco, Men’s Swimming, Psychology

David Quirie, Men’s Swimming, Chemical Engineering

Zach Smith, Men’s Swimming, Cyber Criminology and Computer Science

Stephen Speck, Men’s Swimming, Sociology

Peter Varjasi, Men’s Swimming, Industrial Engineering

Andreja Petrovic, Men’s Tennis, Economics

Loris Pourroy, Men’s Tennis, Sport Management

Richie Thongoana, Men’s Tennis, Public Health (Master’s)

Alexander Collier, Men’s Track, Social Science

Jeremiah Davis, Men’s Track, Social Science

Joseph Farley, Men’s Track, Economics

Andrew Hammel, Men’s Track, Exercise Physiology

Ismael Kone, Men’s Track, Social Science

Xavion Lockwood, Men’s Track, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)

Matthew Newland, Men’s Track Sport Management (Master’s)

Tyson Williams, Men’s Track, Humanities

Sara Bejedi, Women’s Basketball, Social Science

Angeline Bergner, Beach Volleyball, Recreation and Tourism Management

Arianna Bergner, Beach Volleyball, Recreation and Tourism Management

Madison Binkley, Beach Volleyball, Media and Communication Studies

Morgan Chacon, Beach Volleyball, Athletic Coaching and Social and Sustainable Enterprises

Caitlin Godwin, Beach Volleyball, Social Science

Alli Hansen, Beach Volleyball, Social Science

Paige Kalkhoff, Beach Volleyball, Public Health

Caitlin Moon, Beach Volleyball, Sport Management

Raelyn White Beach Volleyball, Athletic Coaching (Master’s)

Rebecca Bergnes, Women’s Cross Country, Human Development and Family Science

Caitlin Wilkey, Women’s Cross Country, Sport Management

Charlotte Heath, Women’s Golf, Social Science

Alice Hodge, Women’s Golf, Finance

Autumn Belviy, Softball, Biology

Devyn Flaherty, Softball, Sport Management (Master’s)

Kalei Harding, Softball, Sport Management

Jahni Kerr, Softball, Sport Management

Kaley Mudge, Softball, Athletic Coaching Graduate Certificate

Allison Royalty, Softball, Softball, Humanities

Hallie Wacaser, Softball, Human Development and Family Science

Emma Wilson, Softball, Sport Management (Master’s)

Jody Brown, Soccer, Humanities

Gabrianna Banks, Women’s Swimming, Studio Art

Jessica Buntman, Women’s Swimming, Accounting

Kayleigh Clark, Women’s Swimming, Psychology

Sydney Cole, Women’s Swimming, Sociology

Phoebe Griffiths, Women’s Swimming, Marketing

Jenny Halden, Women’s Swimming, Environmental Science

Jaden Herbert, Women’s Swimming, Public Health

Maddy Huggins, Women’s Swimming, Criminology

Vivian Johnson, Women’s Swimming, Finance

Zsofia Kurdi, Women’s Swimming, Information Communication and Technology

Arianna Ottavianelli, Women’s Swimming, Sociology

Natalie Peterson, Women’ Swimming, Public Health

Samantha Vear, Women’s Swimming, Human Development and Family Science

Ashley Zettle, Women’s Swimming, Exercise Physiology

Vic Allen, Women’s Tennis, Sport Management (Master’s)

Mila Saric Misic, Women’s Tennis, Business Administration (Master’s)

Ellie Schoppe, Women’s Tennis, Social Science

Jacoria Burton, Women’s Track, Retail Entrepreneurship

Victoria Josse, Women’s Track, Humanities

Ava Klein, Women’s Track, Biochemistry

Skyler Reynolds, Women’s Track, Social Science

Andjelija Draskovic, Volleyball, Sport Management (Master’s)

Audrey Koenig, Volleyball, Biology

Khori Louis, Volleyball, Social Science

Kiari Robey, Volleyball, Social Science