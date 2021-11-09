NFL 'Noles Week 9: New Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins drills game-winner
The 2021 NFL season continued this weekend, and several former Florida State standouts have already impressed throughout the first two months of the season.
Each week this year, we'll post a complete list of NFL 'Noles and recap how they fared, including snap counts and advanced statistics measuring linemen and defenders.
Here is a look at how each NFL 'Nole performed during Week 9.
In only his second game with the franchise, Dustin Hopkins took the field Sunday for the Chargers with his team tied with the Eagles at 24-24 and only five seconds to play.
The former FSU kicker delivered, connecting on a 29-yarder to seal a critical road win for Los Angeles, now in the thick of the playoff hunt at 5-3.
After sitting out last game in a backup role, left tackle Bobby Hart returned to start on the Tennessee Titans offensive line. Elsewhere, Denver defensive back Ronald Darby was part of an impressive defensive effort for the Broncos, helping to stymie one of the league's best offense in the Dallas Cowboys.
Some good news came in Week 9 for a longtime NFL starter and former Seminole. Center Rodney Hudson returned to Arizona's lineup and played every snap for one of the league's top teams.
Panthers left tackle Cam Erving has dealt with a few bumps and bruises this season, and he headed back to the bench with an injured calf in the first half against New England. He did not return.
After starting the past few weeks, Asante Samuel Jr. did not play Sunday for the Chargers due to a concussion.
As far as transactions for NFL 'Noles, running back Jacques Patrick was cut from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. Former FSU tailback Chris Thompson was also released from the practice squad, ending his stint with the Chicago Bears.
Now, check out the full statistics from each and every 'Nole in the NFL:
|Name
|Pos.
|Team (Record)
|Opp., Result
|Statistics*, Notes
|
Jameis Winston
|
QB
|
New Orleans Saints (5-3)
|
L vs ATL 27-25
|
Injured reserve: torn ACL
|
Cam Akers
|
RB
|
LA Rams (7-2)
|
L vs TEN 28-16
|
Injured reserve: torn Achilles (July)
|
Dalvin Cook
|
RB
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-5)
|
L @ BAL 34-31 OT
|
17 Car, 110 Yds, 3 Rec, 12 Yds, 2 targets
|
Gabe Nabers
|
FB
|
LA Chargers (5-3)
|
W @ PHI 27-24
|
DNP: healthy scratch
|
Auden Tate
|
WR
|
Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)
|
L vs CLE 41-16
|
DNP: Inactive with hamstring injury
|
Rodney Hudson
|
C
|
Arizona Cardinals (8-1)
|
W @ SF 31-17
|
Started in return from rib injury, 70 snaps, 66.6 overall OFF grade
|
Cameron Erving
|
LT
|
Carolina Panthers (4-5)
|
L vs NE 24-6
|
Injured calf, 19 snaps, 68.0 overall OFF grade
|
Eddie Goldman
|
DT
|
Chicago Bears (3-6)
|
L @ PIT 29-27
|
4 Tkl, 1 TFL, started game, 29 snaps, 60.2 overall DEF grade
|
Josh Kaindoh
|
DE
|
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)
|
W vs GB 13-7
|
DNP, Injured reserve: left ankle
|
DeMarcus Walker
|
DE
|
Houston Texans (1-8)
|
L @ MIA 17-9
|
1 Tkl, 34 snaps, 71.3 overall DEF grade
|
Brian Burns
|
DE
|
Carolina Panthers (4-5)
|
L vs NE 24-6
|
5 Tkl, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 47 snaps, 74.0 overall DEF grade
|
Derrick Nnadi
|
DT
|
Kansas City Chiefs (5-4)
|
W vs GB 13-7
|
2 Tkl, 17 snaps, 72.7 overall DEF grade
|
Mario Edwards
|
DE
|
Chicago Bears (3-6)
|
L @ PIT 29-27
|
No stats, started game, 21 snaps, 69.0 overall DEF grade
|
Janarius Robinson
|
DE
|
Minnesota Vikings (3-5)
|
L @ BAL 34-31 OT
|
DNP, Injured reserve: lower body/leg
|
Demarcus Christmas
|
DT
|
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
|
W vs CHI 29-27
|
DNP, Injured reserve
|
Christian Jones
|
LB
|
Chicago Bears (3-6)
|
L @ PIT 29-27
|
3 Tkl, 17 snaps, 30.1 overall DEF grade
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
CB
|
LA Rams (7-2)
|
L vs TEN 28-16
|
3 Tkl, 1 INT, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 57 snaps, 79.9 overall DEF grade
|
Derwin James
|
S
|
LA Chargers (5-3)
|
W @ PHI 27-24
|
5 Tkl, 57 snaps, 56.8 overall DEF grade
|
P.J. Williams
|
CB
|
New Orleans Saints (5-3)
|
L vs ATL 27-25
|
3 Tkl, 1 PBU, 30 snaps, 66.5 overall DEF grade
|
Ronald Darby
|
CB
|
Denver Broncos (5-4)
|
W @ DAL 30-16
|
3 Tkl, 1 PBU, 58 snaps, 58.3 overall DEF grade
|
Terrence Brooks
|
S
|
Houston Texans (1-8)
|
L @ MIA 17-9
|
Injured reserve: chest (eligible to return Week 11)
|
Xavier Rhodes
|
CB
|
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
|
W vs NYJ 45-20
|
2 Tkl, 1 TFL, 42 snaps, 55.0 overall DEF grade
|
Lamarcus Joyner
|
S
|
New York Jets (2-6)
|
L @ IND 45-20
|
Injured reserve: torn triceps
|
Trey Marshall
|
S
|
LA Chargers (5-3)
|
W @ PHI 27-24
|
6 snaps, no stats
|
Asante Samuel Jr.
|
CB
|
LA Chargers (5-3)
|
W @ PHI 27-24
|
Inactive: Concussion
|
Hamsah Nasirildeen
|
LB
|
New York Jets (2-6)
|
L @ IND 45-20
|
Injured reserve: undisclosed
|
Graham Gano
|
K
|
New York Giants (3-6)
|
W vs LV 23-16
|
3/3 FG, long of 38, 2/2 XP
|
Josh Sweat
|
DE
|
Philadelphia Eagles (3-6)
|
L vs LAC 27-24
|
No stats, 42 snaps, 59.3 overall DEF grade
|
Devonta Freeman
|
RB
|
Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
|
W vs MIN 34-31 OT
|
13 Car, 79 Yds, 2 Rec, 4 Yds, 1 TD, 3 targets
|
Bobby Hart
|
LT
|
Tennessee Titans (7-2)
|
W @ LAR 28-16
|
58 snaps, 30.3 overall OFF grade
|
Dustin Hopkins
|
K
|
LA Chargers (5-3)
|
W @ PHI 27-24
|
2/2 FG, long of 30, 1/2 XP
---------------------------------------------------
