The college baseball transfer portal is open and the revolving door is already active.

Nine Florida State players, all reserves, have entered the transfer portal. Connor Strickland and Anthony Weeden entered before the season began and seven more, Cade Bush, Connor Moore, Jordan Taylor, Gunnett Carlson, Drake Flowers, Santiago Ordonez and Brett Barfield, have entered since the season ended.

Bush played in 20 games (starting 11) but hit just .233 with a .327 on-base percentage, three doubles and five RBI.

Moore played in 12 games (starting one) and was 2 for 7 with two RBI.

Carlson played in 12 games (starting one) and was 2 for 9 with an RBI.

Taylor played in 21 games (starting four) went 3 for 18. He had 10 strikeouts with just one walk.

Ordonez played in two games and went 0 for 1.

Flowers made four relief appearances, allowing four earned runs in 2.2 innings.

Barfield made seven relief appearances, giving up 10 earned runs in 5.2 innings. He had an 0-1 record in 2023.

