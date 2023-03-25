DURHAM, N.C. - The seventh-ranked Florida State softball team (25-7, 4-1) fell to No. 15 Duke (26-6, 8-3) by a score of 2-1 Saturday afternoon at the Duke Softball Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The Seminoles were unable to get anything going offensively, recording just three hits on the afternoon. Jahni Kerr was a bright spot for the Nole going 2-for-3 on the afternoon with a double and a single. The Noles' lone run came on Kaley Mudge's second home run of the season as she went opposite to cut the Blue Devils' lead to one in the top of the sixth inning.

Through the first three innings, the two teams combined for just one base hit as the two starting pitchers, Allison Royalty for FSU and Cassidy Curd for Duke, dominated the game.

Royalty got out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning to keep the game scoreless, but the Blue Devils hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.

The Noles had a chance to cut the lead in the top of the fifth, but the Noles stranded runners on first and second.

Mudge cut the lead in half with her home run in the sixth inning, and Ali DuBois and the Noles' defense were able to hold the Blue Devils' scoreless in the bottom of the sixth to keep it a one-run game.

Kerr led off the seventh inning with a single, and Mack Leonard was inches away from hitting the go-ahead home run, but the ball was caught just before the wall for the first out of the inning. The Noles were unable to bring Kerr home and took their seventh loss of the season.

The two teams will play in a series-deciding game Sunday at noon on ACC Network Extra.