But the topic that likely will catch the attention of many fans is his explanation of his infamous "cornrows" picture, from when he played college football at Central Arkansas.

Norvell explained why he made the decision to not coach his former team, Memphis, in the school's first trip to the Cotton Bowl, how he's handling recruiting for Florida State, what his expectations are for the Seminoles and more.

New Florida State football coach Mike Norvell showed off his sense of humor and also opened up about a variety of topics during an interview on ESPN's "Golic and Wingo" show Wednesday morning.

Norvell, who now wears his hair tightly cropped, explained that the hairdo was the result of a challenge he made with some children during a summer youth camp two decades ago. It was right before his sophomore year of college, and he was leading his group into a day of competitions.

"I had long hair, and the group that I had, they said, 'Coach, if we win, we're gonna braid your hair,'" Norvell said with a laugh. "And so after looking at my group, I thought that they had no chance to win, so I made the deal. And I'll tell you what, I guess I was an unbelievable inspiration, because they dominated every competition that they had. And I went back to Conway, Ark., with with cornrows in my hair."

When he returned to campus, Norvell said, the team had Media Day on the first day of preseason camp.

"And I decided that it was gonna be a great idea to keep the cornrows and take the picture to try to be funny," he said. "Little did I know that when I was standing on the stage at [College] GameDay 20-something years later, that's what I would be talking about. And little did I know that when I got the got the opportunity to be the head coach of Florida State, that that would be the picture that's associated with my past. So, I tell our guys, 'Understand social media, it'll come back to get you.''"

Norvell said the picture comes up from time to time, and he said he has fun with his players when they ask about it.

"Boys, everybody's got a little dog in 'em," Norvell said he tells them.

Norvell also shared his thoughts on some more serious topics.

On the message he's delivering in recruiting for FSU:

"Really, the No. 1 thing I'm trying to do is just open my heart to 'em," Norvell said. "Recruiting is all about relationships. And when you take a job and you sit in the living room and really, you have one week 'til signing day (the early signing period), I mean there's not going to be enough trust that's built in that period of time. But all I can do is sit there and talk about the values of why I do what I do and what our program's going to stand for.

"And the great thing about Florida State and our football program is it's a brand that people want to be a part of. It's one that garners respect, just from everything that's been done throughout our past. But the thing that we're talking about is what the present is going to be. And, you know, I'm going to give everything I have in leading this program to make sure that we're doing it the right way, that our focus is on developing the student-athletes that we have and building them into incredible men on and off the field. And if I can open my heart to these young men and their families, to tell them how their son's going to be taken care of, I definitely believe that we have a chance to make a connection that can be special for many years to come here in future "

On his goals for the Seminoles' program

"Well, we know where we want to go," Norvell said. "It's no secret there are unbelievably high expectations. There are expectations of championships, and to be honest with you. that's why I'm here. That's one of the great pulls to this university because of the standard. And what we need to do as a football team is to continue to elevate that standard in every aspect. And then we have to hold each other accountable to getting that done. When you go back and you look at this last year and the last couple years, I mean there were a lot of games that came down to just a handful of plays. And whatever reason that we came up short, we've got to find a way to push ourselves to to do the little things of what it takes to being successful.

"And that's not going to show up in September, that's taking place now. Every person on our team, every coach that that we have that are leading these young men, we've got to focus on being the best versions of ourselves, focusing on the details, those little things. The discipline, the hard work and energy that it takes to achieve success, because it's always going to come down to one or two plays. And we've got to put ourselves in the best position to achieve that success."

On the emotions of winning AAC title, leaving Memphis

"It's been one of the most difficult weeks I've had in my life," Norvell said. "On the flip side, It's been one of most enjoyable weeks that I've had in my life -- with the highs and the lows of what's occurred. You know, winning the conference championship (and earning a Cotton Bowl berth). ... But on the flip side, you know, Sunday morning I had to stand in front of my team and my football family and tell them that I was taking another opportunity and that I was moving on."

On the decision to not coach Memphis in the Cotton Bowl

"Obviously, there had to be a sense of urgency in making that decision. But, you know, when I looked at the timeline and the calendar, you know it's a shortened calendar this year. It's a little bit unique, and so I don't feel like I would be able to give my all to the young men at Memphis, and that's what they deserve. They deserve the guys that are going to lead them into that game, everybody needs to be all in. And if I would not do them a disservice for being one foot in and one foot out.

"And I owe it to the young men here at Florida State to be able to give them all my attention for us moving forward. So I just felt that it was best for everybody if I made that decision. And you know, it's gonna be a sad day for me when I'm watching that (Memphis) team go out and play, but I will be cheering and rooting for them with all my heart."

