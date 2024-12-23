Mike Norvell: OL transfer Gunnar Hansen a 'fierce competitor'

Transfer offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen signed with Florida State, coach Mike Norvell announced Monday in a statement.

“I'm excited about the addition of Gunnar to our program,” Norvell said. “He has three years of starting experience and has shown constant improvement along the way. He is a fierce competitor who utilizes tremendous strength and does a great job of creating space.

"Gunnar showcased all of those traits throughout his career and was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week after Vanderbilt scored 40 points against Alabama in the biggest win of the season for his team.”

Hansen is a native of Boca Raton, Fla., and played at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas. He helped Aquinas win the Class 7A state title

He was a 35-game starter at Vanderbilt (2021-24), including the final 30 games of his career. Among those starts, 27 came at left tackle, four at left guard and four at right tackle.

Hansen committed to FSU on Dec. 17. He is one of nine transfer additions and joins UCF's Adrian Medley as offensive linemen coming to FSU in 2025.

FSU coaches have also hosted three more offensive linemen for recent visits: Mississippi's Micah Pettus, Rice's Ethan Onianwa and Central Connecticut's Rahtrel Perry.

