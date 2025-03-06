Notes: FSU offers top JUCO DT, multiple 2026 prospects, visit updates

Visits / updates

Gaston announced in February that his final four consist of Georgia, Florida, Virginia Tech and Florida State. He confirmed with the Osceola earlier this week that his plan is to take official visits with all four of his finalists. Georgia and Virginia Tech seem to have their dates locked in already. VT is on May 30, Georgia is on June 20 via his social media. He said that he doesn't have dates yet for either an official visit or a spring visit for Florida State. Georgia is the perceived favorite and if the things go unchanged, they would be getting his last official visit of the summer.

Four-star edge rusher Ebenezer Ewetade has set his top five schools. Ewetade's top schools consist of Notre Dame, NC State, Georgia, Alabama and Florida State. He has official visits setup to four of his finalists currently, including a visit to Florida State. He will be visiting Florida State on May 30, with following trips to Georgia (June 6), Alabama (June 13), and Notre Dame (June 20).The South Garner (S.C.) High prospect is ranked as the No. 200 prospect in the nation and the No. 14 edge rusher in the class. His official visit would be his first known visit to campus unless he visits during the spring. Florida State offered on January 8.

2026 offensive tackle prospect Mike Ionata has set another unofficial visit with Florida State. Ionata, the son of former FSU offensive lineman Joey Ionata, will be in Tallahassee on March 22 after being invited, ironically, to the Seminoles' Legacy Weekend recruiting event.

2026 DE prospect Trenton Henderson announced via social media his plans for taking unofficial and official visits this spring and summer. Henderson will take unofficial visits to LSU, Michigan, Georgia, USC and Texas in March and April. His official visit schedule for this summer will see him make trips to Auburn (May 16), Vanderbilt (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Florida (June 13) and FSU (June 20). It is highly likely that Henderson will add more official visits to his summer and fall schedule after this spring unofficial visits.

FSU 2026 RB commit Amari Thomas, who has recently changed his last name from Clemons, announced that he has transferred high schools and will attend Blountstown (Fla.) High instead of Marianna High.

A couple of quick notes on Forkpa. He has now added official visits to Michigan (June 13), USF (June 17) and Cincinnati (June 20) to his summer calendar. He had already locked in official visits with FSU (June 6) and Minnesota (May 30) prior to announcing the three new visits this weekend. Forkpa worked out at the Under Armour Miami camp this past weekend and ran a 4.4 forty.

Offers

FSU extended an offer to JUCO DT Seven Cloud earlier this week. Cloud, who is 6-4 and 300 pounds, plays at Butler County Community College in Kansas. He is originally from Atlanta (Ga.) McEachern High and has been committed to Georgia since December. Miami, SMU and LSU have also recently offered Cloud.