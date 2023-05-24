Notes: FSU softball using speed to its advantage
Florida State has always used its speed. But the Seminoles in 2023 are often less smash (home runs) and more grab (stolen bases) as a way to take an extra base and produce runs.
FSU has 123 stolen bases in 140 attempts, leading the ACC and tied for 20th in the nation with South Carolina — the team the Seminoles just eliminated on Sunday in the regional. The Seminoles’ 87.8 percent success rate is impressive, and they feature five players with 12 or more steals.
“It’s always played for Florida State softball,” said Devyn Flaherty, who has stolen a base in 29 of 30 attempts this season. “Ever since I’ve watched it, it’s something this program has taken pride in. coming in and talking about base running, talking about being smart base runners. … It’s huge for us. We take pride in it, running out anything. You just never know what’s going to happen. We put a lot of pressure on teams.”
FSU (53-9) features speed up and down the lineup. Kaley Mudge (16 of 20 stolen bases) and Jahni Kerr (13 of 15) set the table along with Flaherty and Josie Muffley (12 of 14). Reserve and frequent pinch runner Amaya Ross has swiped 19 of 20 attempts for FSU, which averages 1.98 stolen bases per game going into the best-of-three Super Regional with Georgia that begins on Thursday (7 p.m. on ESPN2).
The Seminoles struggled for 14 innings against South Carolina, pushing just one run across to take the second game and advance on Sunday with Kathryn Sandercock’s perfect game. But it’s worth noting Kerr laid down a very good bunt to force a quick and errant throw to first, allowing Muffley to score the game’s only run. Speed can be a difference-maker even when the bats are quiet.
“Funny how it ended up happening,” Flaherty said. “Jahni laying that bunt down, Josie scoring. You just don’t know when that run is going to matter. Obviously it ended up being huge for us. A lot of people are talking about our hitting that day but we’re not worried. We just kind of do our own thing, go in, regroup, get better this week and go after Georgia.”
FSU’s lineup has otherwise been fairly consistent, reaching base at a .404 rate (reflective of hitting but also speed in beating out infield grounders) and leads the nation with 114 doubles, often showing the speed and aggressiveness to take the extra base.
ACC vs. SEC
The SEC has long had a reputation as being top-to-bottom the nation’s best softball conference. FSU is used to facing SEC teams in the postseason and has also played a good chunk of that league’s teams in 2023.
The Seminoles are 4-2 vs the SEC, taking a season sweep of Florida. FSU also recorded a win over Arkansas and took a narrow loss to Alabama in Clearwater before splitting with South Carolina. The schedule this spring, as well as the desire to put 2022 regional losses to Mississippi State in the rear-view mirror, have helped prepare the Seminoles for the postseason.
“Being in the region that we’re in, we know that we’re going to play SEC regionals and Super Regionals,” FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. “I think we play a really tough schedule for that reason. We try to challenge ourselves to know what we’re capable of week in and week out.
“It’s not really an SEC-ACC thing, it’s more of playing at this level that we want to play at.”
For what it’s worth, FSU is one of three ACC teams remaining in the field. Clemson will play at No. 1 Oklahoma, while Duke plays host to Stanford in another Super Regional. The SEC also features three teams, with Alabama hosting Northwestern, Tennessee taking on Texas and Georgia playing FSU.
An expanded SEC will eventually include Oklahoma and Texas, making it an even stronger league. Alameda has frequently praised the investments in softball made by the ACC’s athletics departments.
“I’m really proud of our conference right now and knowing that Clemson and Duke are getting after it this weekend also. That really, again, makes our ‘every weekend is tough,’ which has been the motto of the SEC, the toughest conference. Now we’re starting to belly up to the bar a little bit and being able to say that too.”
Scouting reports
Alameda was asked her impressions of Georgia, which is 42-13 and knocked out Virginia Tech in the Athens (Ga.) Regional.
“They swing the bats pretty good,” Alameda said. “They do a really good job of home runs. We faced that with Va. Tech. We got that a little bit with Oklahoma. They’ve got different looks pitching-wise. They’ve got some velocity, they’ve got some change-ups, good rise ball. So we as hitters have to put to plan. But again nothing we haven’t seen in 60 games. It’s just a matter of execution right now.”
The Osceola took an in-depth look at Georgia here.
Georgia coach Tony Baldwin was also asked what he thought of the Seminoles.
"They're professional winners," Baldwin said. "They're really good at knowing how to win softball games and doing the things that it takes to win softball games. There isn't any one area that you're like, 'Oh, my gosh. I've never seen anything like that.' Kat is a professional out-getter. She just knows how to pitch and she moves the ball around really well. She spins it well. I've got experience with her with Team USA and I know what kind of competitor she is. And she pitches well in the big games, ...
"And then on the offensive side, they just are smart, they're disciplined. They're really aggressive and create a lot of havoc on the bases. And so all of those things force you to really be on your game."
Quoting
Alameda: “Game 1 is a big chess match in the sense that of course we want the win but you’re gathering a lot of information and it does not end up the end all, be all for the weekend."
