Florida State has always used its speed. But the Seminoles in 2023 are often less smash (home runs) and more grab (stolen bases) as a way to take an extra base and produce runs.

FSU has 123 stolen bases in 140 attempts, leading the ACC and tied for 20th in the nation with South Carolina — the team the Seminoles just eliminated on Sunday in the regional. The Seminoles’ 87.8 percent success rate is impressive, and they feature five players with 12 or more steals.

“It’s always played for Florida State softball,” said Devyn Flaherty, who has stolen a base in 29 of 30 attempts this season. “Ever since I’ve watched it, it’s something this program has taken pride in. coming in and talking about base running, talking about being smart base runners. … It’s huge for us. We take pride in it, running out anything. You just never know what’s going to happen. We put a lot of pressure on teams.”

FSU (53-9) features speed up and down the lineup. Kaley Mudge (16 of 20 stolen bases) and Jahni Kerr (13 of 15) set the table along with Flaherty and Josie Muffley (12 of 14). Reserve and frequent pinch runner Amaya Ross has swiped 19 of 20 attempts for FSU, which averages 1.98 stolen bases per game going into the best-of-three Super Regional with Georgia that begins on Thursday (7 p.m. on ESPN2).

The Seminoles struggled for 14 innings against South Carolina, pushing just one run across to take the second game and advance on Sunday with Kathryn Sandercock’s perfect game. But it’s worth noting Kerr laid down a very good bunt to force a quick and errant throw to first, allowing Muffley to score the game’s only run. Speed can be a difference-maker even when the bats are quiet.

“Funny how it ended up happening,” Flaherty said. “Jahni laying that bunt down, Josie scoring. You just don’t know when that run is going to matter. Obviously it ended up being huge for us. A lot of people are talking about our hitting that day but we’re not worried. We just kind of do our own thing, go in, regroup, get better this week and go after Georgia.”

FSU’s lineup has otherwise been fairly consistent, reaching base at a .404 rate (reflective of hitting but also speed in beating out infield grounders) and leads the nation with 114 doubles, often showing the speed and aggressiveness to take the extra base.