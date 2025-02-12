Notes: Updates on S Tedarius Hughes, OL JJ Sparks, new offers, visits

Things have slowed a little bit this week on the recruiting front with the NCAA recruiting calendar in a Dead Period. However, FSU head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have continued to extend offers to prospects around the country for the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes. Several prospects have also announced that they will take spring unofficial visits to Florida State or summer official visits once the recruiting calendar allows for on-campus visits by prospects in early March. Please see below a list of prospects FSU has offered over the last 48 hours and updates on see key targets the Osceola expects to see back on campus to watch the Seminoles practice next month.

2026 official visits

Sparks confirmed with the Osceola that he has scheduled official visits with FSU (June 20) and Miami (June 13). The rising senior was on FSU's campus earlier this year for a Junior Day visit. He also plans to attend multiple spring practices at FSU in March and/or April.

Hughes has been committed to FSU since last July and told the Osceola that he plans to take his official visit to FSU on either the weekend of June 6 or June 13. He does have an official visit date locked in with Miami (May 30) and currently also plans to take official visits to Florida, Nebraska and Syracuse.

Smith announced on social media on Wednesday that he has set four official visits for later this summer. He will visit FSU on the weekend of June 13. He has official visits set with Georgia and Georgia Tech prior to that and one to Tennessee after this trip to Tallahassee.

Woodrow has set an official visit date with FSU for the weekend of June 20. The rising senior took an unofficial visit to FSU in January and had been offered by offensive line coach Herb Hand when he held the same role at UCF.

2026 offers

Stewart was offered by FSU on Tuesday afternoon. He is a Rivals100 prospect and the 10th-ranked cornerback in the class of 2026. The rising senior also holds offers from a list of schools that includes Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, UNC and Texas. Just based off unofficial visits, the Longhorns look to be the early leader in Stewart's recruitment. He has been on the Texas campus twice dating back to last November. Stewart confirmed with the Osceola on Wednesday that he will take an unofficial visit to FSU on April 17.

Adams was offered by FSU on Wednesday morning. He is a four-star prospect and is ranked as the 23rd-best safety prospect in the country. The list of schools who have offered Adams and who he has visited include Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, North Carolina, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.

Spring unofficial visits

Bentley has indicated to Rivals on more than one occasion that he plans to visit FSU at some point while the Seminoles are in spring practice. Here is the latest on Bowe's recruitment from Rivals' analyst Sam Spiegelman: Four-star QB Bowe Bentley planning spring visits - Rivals: Football & Basketball Recruiting

An unofficial visit date of March 8 has been set with FSU. Dunbar was offered by FSU late last week. His list of offers includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss and UCF among others.

An unofficial visit date of March 8 has been set with FSU. Watkins doesn't have an FSU offer but it only seems like a matter of time before that happens. His list of offers already includes Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Pitt, Illinois and UCF.

An unofficial visit date with FSU has been set for April 15. FSU offered Duncan at the end of January, and he was quick to set up an unofficial visit with the Seminoles shortly thereafter. He also has plans to take unofficial visits to Syracuse, Kentucky and Georgia this spring.

2027 offer