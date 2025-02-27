Notes: Visit updates, two 4-star 2026 prospects offered by Florida State

The Florida State coaching staff continues to extend offers and set up unofficial and official visits with prospects from the 2026 recruiting class. We have updates on 2026 defensive back targets Andre Clark Jr., Samari Matthews and Sean Johnson. FSU also extended an offer to 2026 running back prospect KJ Edwards and 2027 ATH Turmarian Moreland Jr.

Visits and 2026 updates

Clarke was offered by FSU on Tuesday and confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday that he has set an unofficial visit with the Seminoles for March 22. He already has official visits set up with SMU, Syracuse, Kentucky, Michigan and Miami. It goes with at saying his spring trip to Tallahassee will play a huge role in the Seminoles nailing down an official visit late this summer. He will also take an unofficial visit with Tennessee in March.

Johnson confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday that he will take a multi-day visit to FSU beginning on March 25 and his mother will be with him on his trip to Tallahassee. He will also take spring visits to Virginia, NC State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State and South Carolina. He has an official visit with FSU set up for the weekend of June 13.

Matthews confirmed with the Osceola on Thursday that he will take unofficial visits to FSU, Clemson and Georgia in March (he did not have the dates in front of him when we spoke). Texas has become the latest program to gain some momentum with Matthews who also said he will take an unofficial visit to Texas in April. That being said, South Carolina is thought to be the leader heading into March. His official visit list now consists of Clemson, FSU and South Carolina.

2026 offers

Edwards was offered by FSU on Wednesday night. He is a four-star prospect and rated as the fourth-best prospect in Texas. Carthage has gotten a late run of offers despite being a highly sought after recruit. SMU and LSU also offered Edwards on Wednesday. Other schools with offers out to Edwards include Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan, USC, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Houston, Texas and Texas A&M. Edwards has already set official visits with the Longhorns and Aggies in the month of June.

2027 offers