Observations from FSU's fourth preseason football practice
Saturday was not a true off day for the Florida State football team. While it was a one-day reprieve from the physicality of practice, there was still plenty of off-field work for the team, somethi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news